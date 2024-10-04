Technology News
English Edition

Advanced Alien Civilisations Could Self-Destruct Through Climate Change, Claims New Study

A study reveals that advanced alien civilizations might face extinction within 1,000 years due to climate change impacts.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 October 2024 15:15 IST
Advanced Alien Civilisations Could Self-Destruct Through Climate Change, Claims New Study

Photo Credit: NASA/Ames/SETI Institute/JPL-Caltech

Planets like Kepler 186-f could experience climate change from alien energy use.

Highlights
  • Advanced alien societies may face extinction due to climate change
  • Civilisations have less than 1,000 years to prevent planetary overheating
  • Energy production methods contribute to unsustainable heat levels
Advertisement

A recent study by astrophysicists suggests that advanced alien civilisations might only have a thousand years before their planets become uninhabitable due to climate change. This alarming finding stems from simulations exploring the trajectory of technological growth and energy consumption of these hypothetical societies. Even those relying on renewable energy could face dire consequences, as any increase in energy production inevitably leads to heat generation that the planet cannot support. This research has been shared on the preprint server arXiv and is currently awaiting peer review.

Comparisons to Human Energy Consumption

The study's lead authors, Manasvi Lingam, an astrophysicist at Florida Tech, and Amedeo Balbi, an associate professor of astronomy and astrophysics at Tor Vergata University of Rome, are drawing parallels between human energy consumption and the potential fate of extraterrestrial societies. Since the 1800s, human energy use has surged dramatically, with 2023 estimates indicating approximately 180,000 terawatt hours (TWh) consumed. This level of energy consumption, primarily from fossil fuels, has escalated global temperatures at an unsustainable rate. Even a shift to renewable sources would not halt this growth and would still result in increased energy demands.

The Role of Thermodynamics in Planetary Health

The second law of thermodynamics plays a crucial role in understanding this phenomenon. It posits that no energy system is perfect, meaning some energy is always lost in the form of heat. Lingam uses the analogy of a leaky bathtub to illustrate how, as a society grows, even a small leak can lead to catastrophic outcomes when the bathtub becomes overfilled.

Challenges for Astrobiology and the Search for Life

The implications of this study extend beyond the survival of alien life; they also pose significant challenges for astrobiologists in their quest to find intelligent life beyond Earth. With such a short window for survival, the study indicates that many potential civilisations may self-destruct long before they could be detected.

A Sustainable Path Forward for Civilisations

Lingam emphasises that there is an alternative. Civilisations could opt for a balanced growth approach, allowing them to coexist sustainably with their environments, potentially enabling survival for millennia.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Alien Civilizations, Climate change, Astrophysics, energy production, Extinction
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Harvard Students Develop Meta Smart Glasses App That Reveals People's Sensitive Details
Oura Ring 4 With Upgraded Sensors, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Advanced Alien Civilisations Could Self-Destruct Through Climate Change, Claims New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Agni 3 With Mini AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Announces One UI 7 Update for Devices With These Features
  3. New Apple Stores Planned for India, iPhone 16 Manufacturing Begins: Report
  4. Google Pixel 9a Could Arrive Earlier Than Expected
  5. iPhone SE 4 May Feature Apple's 5G Modem, A18 Chip and Apple Intelligence
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: See Bestselling Deals
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Dummy Units Hint at These Design Changes
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 Get Cheaper in India With Festive Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro Max Bill of Materials is 7 Percent Higher Than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Available at Discounted Prices With Festive Offers in India
  3. Gmail's Q&A Feature Is Now Rolling Out on iOS: Here's How to Use It
  4. IMF Asks El Salvador to Narrow Scope of Bitcoin Law, Limit Public Exposure
  5. Vivo Y28s 5G Price in India Reduced: See New Price, Availability
  6. Realme GT Neo 7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  7. Mount Everest's Height Linked to Ancient River Changes from 89,000 Years Ago
  8. Google’s AI Overviews Feature Reportedly Begins Showing Ads to Some Users
  9. Advanced Alien Civilisations Could Self-Destruct Through Climate Change, Claims New Study
  10. Samsung Rolls Out Passkey Support for TVs and Other Smart Home Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »