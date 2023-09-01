OnePlus Open, a purported foldable offering from the smartphone company, is set to be unveiled soon. A latest report suggests that the upcoming phone from OnePlus has recently been put through a durability test, where it has showcased impressive performance. Though OnePlus is yet to announce the official launch date or any other details about the handset, reports and rumours regarding the OnePlus Open have already been doing rounds on the internet. The phone's colour options were leaked recently. It is expected to debut in Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black colour options.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) shared in a post that the purported OnePlus Open has been put through a durability test where it has managed to last over 4,00,000 folds without any damage on the hinge and display. If this is true, then the upcoming OnePlus foldable could beat Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's 2,00,000 folds' promise. However, this is not official yet and OnePlus is yet to reveal any details on the same.

Meanwhile, OnePlus Open's colour options have been leaked recently. The handset is likely to be available in Emerald Eclipse and Voyage Black colour options.

Previously, OnePlus Open was tipped to be priced less than the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 5. The handset is said to be priced under Rs. 1,20,000 while the smartphone from Samsung costs Rs. 1,54,999 for its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. Additionally, the first foldable phone from OnePlus is rumoured to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The handset is expected to sport a 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 6.3-inch AMOLED outer panel. It is likely to pack two 32-megapixel front camera sensors. On the rear panel, it could ship with a 50-megapixel rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 32-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens.

