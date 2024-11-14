New research on australopithecine hand anatomy suggests that Lucy, one of the oldest known ancestors to humans, and her species might have engaged in tool-related activities over 3 million years ago. This revelation, based on muscle attachment studies, implies that some early hominins may have manipulated objects long before the Homo genus emerged.

The study, published in Journal of Human Evolution, was led by paleoanthropologist Fotios Alexandros Karakostis from the University of Tübingen, Germany. Researchers analysed hand muscle attachment sites, known as entheses, in three different australopithecine species and compared them with human and ape hand bones. It was observed that muscle attachment points on these ancient hand bones suggest frequent use of grasping and manipulation similar to human tool use. “While there is no direct evidence that these hominins created tools, their hand structures show they likely performed activities involving precise grip and object manipulation,” explained Karakostis.

Evolving Dexterity in Early Hominins

The study, which was published in the November issue of the Journal of Human Evolution , indicate that australopithecines, particularly Australopithecus afarensis and Australopithecus sediba, may have possessed dexterity akin to modern humans. The recent species among these, A. sediba, had a more humanlike hand compared to its earlier relatives, which retained both ape and human traits in their hand structure. The study further reveals that the placement and adaptation of muscle attachment sites in these species highlight how their hands might have been used to manage tasks such as food preparation, grasping, and perhaps even using primitive tools.

Jana Kunze, a paleoanthropologist also from the University of Tübingen, noted that the development of the first dorsal interosseus muscle between the thumb and index finger might have supported a precise grip. This feature, coupled with adaptations in the pinky finger, would have enhanced the species' ability to manipulate objects effectively, providing essential functionality that may have led to technological advancements among early hominins.

Linking Hand Anatomy to Early Tool Use

Although Homo habilis, known as "handyman" due to its association with early stone tools, is traditionally credited as the first toolmaker, this study challenges the assumption that australopithecines lacked the anatomical ability for tool creation. Tracy Kivell, Director of Human Origins at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, observed that each australopithecine species may have developed unique hand adaptations, potentially using their dexterity for both tool use and climbing.

This analysis adds evidence to the hypothesis that certain humanlike traits in dexterity emerged before the evolution of the Homo genus, pushing back the timeline of possible tool use to australopithecines over 3 million years ago.

