  Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation

Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation

Scientists in India have developed bacteria capable of mathematical functions, opening doors for bio-computing advancements.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 November 2024 16:00 IST
Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation

Photo Credit: YouTube/ SINP

Scientists from Kolkata’s Saha Institute have genetically engineered bacteria to perform calculations.

Highlights
  • Genetically modified bacteria engineered for mathematical tasks
  • Research shows potential for biocomputers in bacterial cells
  • Bacteria identify prime numbers and solve basic calculations
Genetic engineering efforts at the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) in Kolkata have recently produced a type of bacteria that can perform mathematical operations. This breakthrough demonstrates that bacterial cells, when modified, can conduct addition, subtraction and even identify prime numbers between 0 and 9. The work by Indian researchers suggests a possible foundation for creating biocomputers—devices that utilise living cells for computation. This research could drive forward the integration of biological systems within computational science.

Biocomputing's Evolution and Emerging Capabilities

The study was published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology. The use of living cells for computing has seen two decades of incremental progress. Initially, synthetic biology allowed scientists to develop cellular logic gates for fundamental operations like “AND,” “OR,” and “NOT,” mimicking the functions of silicon processors but on a much simpler level. By adjusting genetic networks in organisms like E. coli and yeast, researchers were able to prompt cells to perform addition and subtraction. However, the operations achieved in these early studies remained basic in scope, not yet matching the complexity of modern digital processors.

Advances in Bacterial Computation through Neural Network Principles

In their current work, SINP scientists applied artificial neural network models to the genetic framework of E. coli bacteria, integrating 14 unique genetic circuits to form distinct bacterial types. These bacteria were placed in controlled liquid environments, where they could execute computations including determining whether numbers are prime. For example, when subjected to specific chemical stimuli, the bacteria signalled their responses by secreting proteins that indicated “yes” in green and “no” in red. This application of bacteria to solve more abstract problems, such as identifying prime numbers, marks a first in biological computing.

Implications for Future Research

According to Mohit Kumar Jolly, an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, the study could provide insights into the decision-making abilities of cells, a process that yet to be fully understood. The findings open up new avenues in the study of biological information processing and reveal untapped potential for living cells in computational applications. This work by SINP researchers may well redefine the scope of computation, revealing bacteria's potential as a biological computing medium.

 

Indian Scientists Create Genetically Modified Bacteria Capable of Mathematical Computation
