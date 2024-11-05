Technology News
English Edition

Antarctic Ozone Hole Might Fully Recover by 2066, Claims New Study

The Antarctic ozone hole has shown improvement in 2024, raising hopes for its full recovery by 2066.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 November 2024 14:00 IST
Antarctic Ozone Hole Might Fully Recover by 2066, Claims New Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Daniel Mirlea

The 2024 ozone hole ranked as the seventh-smallest, measured from September 7 to October 13.

Highlights
  • The 2024 ozone hole ranks as the seventh-smallest on record
  • Potential for complete ozone recovery by 2066 due to global efforts
  • Potential for complete ozone recovery by 2066 due to global efforts
Advertisement

Each year, a seasonal thinning of the ozone layer appears over Antarctica, a reminder of environmental damage done by industrial chemicals. However, 2024 has brought encouraging news, as this year's ozone depletion was smaller than in previous years, sparking optimism about the ongoing recovery of the atmosphere's protective layer. In recent monitoring from September to mid-October, scientists from NOAA and NASA observed that the ozone hole over Antarctica was the seventh smallest in recorded history.

Although still substantial in size, averaging around three times larger than the continental United States, it peaked at 8.5 million square miles on 28 September before beginning to contract.

As per a report by Earth.com, the Montreal Protocol, an international treaty ratified in 1992, has played a critical role in this improvement. By phasing out chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), the treaty helped reduce chemicals that harm the ozone. This year's relatively smaller hole is a direct result of these efforts and a fortunate influx of ozone-rich air moving southward, replenishing the atmosphere over the Antarctic.

Decreased CFC Levels Brings Hope for Recovery

Dr Paul Newman, NASA's head of ozone research, noted that “the 2024 Antarctic ozone hole is smaller than those observed in the early 2000s, reflecting the gradual recovery that's been ongoing for two decades.” This positive trend underscores the impact of global cooperation to control ozone-depleting substances.

Despite this progress, scientists are cautious. Stephen Montzka of NOAA's Global Monitoring Laboratory highlights that recovery remains a slow process. CFCs still in the atmosphere will linger for decades before fully breaking down. Bryan Johnson, a research chemist at NOAA, pointed out that the 2024 ozone concentration reached a low of 109 Dobson units, significantly below 1979 levels of 225 units.

International Monitoring and Future Prospects

NASA and NOAA will continue tracking the ozone layer closely. They will use satellite instruments and weather balloons launched from Antarctic stations to measure the ozone levels. As existing CFCs slowly degrade, scientists anticipate steady improvements, aiming for a full restoration of the ozone layer by 2066.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Antarctic ozone, ozone hole, recovery, CFCs, environmental science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Anthropic Introduces PDF Image Understanding With Claude 3.5 Sonnet AI Model
Antarctic Ozone Hole Might Fully Recover by 2066, Claims New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price
  2. Itel S25 Ultra Price in India, Design, Specifications Tipped
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Case Leak Hints at This Major Design Change
  5. Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm After Six Years
  6. Infinix XPad Review
  7. Instagram Rolls Out New Ways to Manage Message Requests in DMs
  8. OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications Tipped; May Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  9. Bringing the Sun's Goodness into Your Home: Voltas Beko Refrigerators with Harvest Fresh Technology
  10. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED (UX5406) Review: Really Good
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung One UI 7 Tipped to Bring AI Notification Summary Feature With Support for Multiple Languages
  2. Amazon Prime Video Gets AI-Powered X-Ray Recaps Feature That Generates Spoiler-Free Summaries of Shows
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 100W Charging Support, More
  4. Antarctic Ozone Hole Might Fully Recover by 2066, Claims New Study
  5. Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B Exits Firm, to Remain as Independent Strategic Advisor
  6. Researchers Identify Amygdala Cell Clusters To Treat Anxiety and Depression
  7. Zepp App 9 With Exertion Score, Other Improved Features Now Available for Amazfit Users
  8. iOS 18.2 Developer Beta 2 With Image Creation in Notes App and More Features Rolls Out: What’s New
  9. Oppo and PolyU Renew Collaboration to Focus on AI Imaging Technology
  10. Star Wars Outlaws' 'Biggest Update Yet' Arrives November 21, Will Improve Combat, Stealth and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »