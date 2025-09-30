Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

They Call Him OG is the latest action thriller inspired by the movie The Devil to Pay, which was directed by H.C. Wayne. The story showcases the dirty truths of the underworld and also how a bad person can turn into someone who is worth. It has become an instant crowd puller. It was directed by Sujeeth and is an action crime thriller that leads into the exciting underworld saga. The lead disappears from the underworld for years and then returns to settle the old scores and take the rivals.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is reported to be available on Netflix, once the threatre run is over. Moreover, the report further highlights that the movie might be available on the OTT platform in October 2025. That said, these are just rumours and one need to wait for the official confirmation to know about the OTT release date of the They Call Him OG.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives you a feared crime boss who drops the crime grid for 10 years and then suddenly finds himself back. As he returns, many twists and turns come that shake the rival gang and lead to high-octane action and drama with revenge. A shocking incident takes place in which Ojas is forced into exile, and that creates a vacuum and heightens the tensions. Years later, darkness comes over Mumbai. Will Ojas return to get his legacy and protect the allies from the threats?

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in the main roles as the protagonist and antagonist, respectively. Emraan Hashmi is debuting in Telugu movies. Other actors are Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. The movie has been directed by Sujeeth.

Reception

The film has received raves from critics and audiences, with an IMDb rating of 7.1.