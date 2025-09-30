Technology News
English Edition

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

They Call Him OG, Pawan Kalyan’s latest action-packed film, has made waves in theatres and is now set for its OTT release.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2025 21:30 IST
Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

They Call Him OG OTT Release: Pawan Kalyan’s action-packed drama is streaming soon on Netflix

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Pawan Kalyan stars in a high-octane action drama directed by Sujeeth
  • Story revolves around a gangster’s comeback to settle old scores
  • OTT release expected on Netflix by late October 2025
Advertisement

They Call Him OG is the latest action thriller inspired by the movie The Devil to Pay, which was directed by H.C. Wayne. The story showcases the dirty truths of the underworld and also how a bad person can turn into someone who is worth. It has become an instant crowd puller. It was directed by Sujeeth and is an action crime thriller that leads into the exciting underworld saga. The lead disappears from the underworld for years and then returns to settle the old scores and take the rivals.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is reported to be available on Netflix, once the threatre run is over. Moreover, the report further highlights that the movie might be available on the OTT platform in October 2025. That said, these are just rumours and one need to wait for the official confirmation to know about the OTT release date of the They Call Him OG. 

Trailer and Plot

The trailer gives you a feared crime boss who drops the crime grid for 10 years and then suddenly finds himself back. As he returns, many twists and turns come that shake the rival gang and lead to high-octane action and drama with revenge. A shocking incident takes place in which Ojas is forced into exile, and that creates a vacuum and heightens the tensions. Years later, darkness comes over Mumbai. Will Ojas return to get his legacy and protect the allies from the threats?

Cast and Crew

The cast includes Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi in the main roles as the protagonist and antagonist, respectively. Emraan Hashmi is debuting in Telugu movies. Other actors are Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Sriya Reddy. The movie has been directed by Sujeeth.

Reception

The film has received raves from critics and audiences, with an IMDb rating of 7.1.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: imdb, netflix, ott, thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Security Cameras With Up to 85 Percent Discount During the Great Indian Festival Sale
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on 5-Star Rated Washing Machines

Related Stories

Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Sale 2025: Here are the Best Deals on Smart Bulbs
  2. Oppo A6 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Check Price, Features
  3. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Stream Sivakarthikeyan's Online
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ With 7,040mAh Battery Launched
  5. Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  6. Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 Review: OLED Brilliance Meets Powerful Graphics
  7. Apple Fixes Bluetooth, Cellular and Other Issues With Latest Update
  8. iQOO 15 Could Feature This Display, Cameras, Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Expedition 73 Astronauts Conduct Physics Experiments, Health Research, and Tech Tests on ISS
  2. Scientists May Finally Explain Mysterious Crown-Like Features on Venus
  3. Firefly Aerospace’s Alpha Rocket Explodes During Ground Preflight Test
  4. Lightweight AI Framework Boosts Speed and Accuracy of UAV Remote Sensing Object Detection
  5. Bridgerton Season 4 OTT Release Revealed: Know Everything About Plot, Streaming Platform, Cast, and More
  6. 13th OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About This Drama Series
  7. Madharaasi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Stream Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Online
  8. Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  9. Priyanka Kumar’s Doora Theera Yaana Now Streaming on SunNXT: Cast, Plot, and Reception
  10. Jay Kelly OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This George Clooney Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »