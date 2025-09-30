Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ was launched globally on Tuesday, alongside the standard Galaxy Tab A11. This launch follows the silent debut of the latter in India a few days ago. The Galaxy Tab A11+ features an 11-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and runs on One UI 8.0 interface. Like the standard Galaxy Tab A11, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is available in two colour options. It packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab A11+ supports DeX mode, enabling a desktop-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Availability

Samsung France, via a Newsroom post, has officially announced the global launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+ and Galaxy Tab A11. The Galaxy Tab A11+ is confirmed to go on sale by the end of this year, and pricing details are also expected to be announced at the same time. It will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options and Gray and Silver colour options.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is already available in several markets, including India. It starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant, while the cellular model is priced starting at Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ comes with the company's One UI 8 interface based on Android 16, and it offers Gemini integration. It is confirmed to get seven generations of operating system and security updates. It features an 11-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ packs up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the MicroSD card slot. It features a 5-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. The tablet has Dolby Atmos sound, and it is equipped with an audio jack.

The Android tablet supports DeX mode that allows users to connect it to a compatible monitor or TV and connect a keyboard and mouse for a PC-style interface for multitasking with resizable windows. It also offers Samsung Notes feature.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The company has not officially revealed details about the rear camera and processor of the Galaxy Tab A11+. For reference, the Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The standard model has a 5,100mAh battery and an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate.