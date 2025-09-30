Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Launched With 7,040mAh Battery, 11-Inch Display; Will Go on Sale by 2025-End

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is confirmed to get seven generations of operating system and security updates.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 18:33 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 series features 5-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will go on sale by the end of this year
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is announced in Gray and Silver colours
  • The Android tablet supports DeX mode
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ was launched globally on Tuesday, alongside the standard Galaxy Tab A11. This launch follows the silent debut of the latter in India a few days ago. The Galaxy Tab A11+ features an 11-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and runs on One UI 8.0 interface. Like the standard Galaxy Tab A11, the Galaxy Tab A11+ is available in two colour options. It packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab A11+ supports DeX mode, enabling a desktop-like experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Availability

Samsung France, via a Newsroom post, has officially announced the global launch of the Galaxy Tab A11+ and Galaxy Tab A11. The Galaxy Tab A11+ is confirmed to go on sale by the end of this year, and pricing details are also expected to be announced at the same time. It will be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options and Gray and Silver colour options.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 is already available in several markets, including India. It starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant, while the cellular model is priced starting at Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ comes with the company's One UI 8 interface based on Android 16, and it offers Gemini integration. It is confirmed to get seven generations of operating system and security updates. It features an 11-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ packs up to 256GB of storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via the MicroSD card slot. It features a 5-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video chats. The tablet has Dolby Atmos sound, and it is equipped with an audio jack.

The Android tablet supports DeX mode that allows users to connect it to a compatible monitor or TV and connect a keyboard and mouse for a PC-style interface for multitasking with resizable windows. It also offers Samsung Notes feature.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is equipped with a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The company has not officially revealed details about the rear camera and processor of the Galaxy Tab A11+. For reference, the Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The standard model has a 5,100mAh battery and an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.00-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
OS Android 16
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera Unspecified
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 800x1340 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 13
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5100mAh
