Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart Bulbs From AmazonBasics, Phillips, Wipro, and More

Shoppers can avail of a 10 percent discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 30 September 2025 14:00 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart Bulbs From AmazonBasics, Phillips, Wipro, and More

Photo Credit: Phillips

The Philips WiZ 9W E27 Smart Bulb offers support for Alexa and Siri voice assistants

Highlights
  • Smart bulbs are an affordable entry into home automation
  • Offerings from Phillips, Wipro, and more, are listed with discounts
  • Amazon offers no-cost EMI options for select payment methods
If you're shopping for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices to turn your home into a smart home, the simplest and most affordable product you can go for is a smart bulb. It can serve as a starting point towards home automation, adding internet connectivity to regular devices and appliances and allowing you to control them from your smartphone. The last few years have seen huge growth in the IoT and home technology space in India. So, if purchasing such a product is on your shopping list this festive season, then several great deals on smart bulbs can be availed of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

For example, the Philips WiZ 9W E27 Smart Bulb is currently selling for Rs. 449, down from its list price of Rs. 1,999. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, 16 million colours, and is compatible with E27 bulb holders. This smart bulb can be controlled using a smartphone via Alexa and Siri voice assistants.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart Bulbs

In addition to discounts, eligible customers can avail themselves of additional benefits too. There is a 10 percent discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. It can help them purchase an item at a lower effective sale price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. There is a no-cost EMI option on certain payment options, enabling customers to buy the smart bulb without paying its full price upfront. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions of the offers at checkout.

Meanwhile, there are great deals on other products too. Amazon offers up to 85 percent discount on security cameras. For home needs, you can have a look at the lucrative offers on 5 star-rated washing machines.

With the offers out of the way, here are the best deals on smart bulbs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Wipro B22 12.5W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb Rs. 2,599 Rs. 599 Buy Here
Amazon Basics 12W Smart LED Bulb Rs. 1,199 Rs. 525 Buy Here
Philips WiZ 9W E27 LED Smart Bulb Rs. 1,999 Rs. 449 Buy Here
Crompton 9-Watt B22 WiFi Smart LED Bulb Rs. 9,990 Rs. 458 Buy Here
Wipro B22 9W Wi-Fi Smart LED Bulb Rs. 2,099 Rs. 549 Buy Here
EcoEarth Neo Wi-Fi Smart Led Bulb Rs. 1,599 Rs. 550 Buy Here
Kamonk Smart LED Bulb Rs. 2,399 Rs. 499 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon sale, Smart Bulb, WIPRO, Phillips, AmazonBasics
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet 4.5 AI Model Introduced as the ‘Best Coding Model in the World’

