If you're shopping for Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices to turn your home into a smart home, the simplest and most affordable product you can go for is a smart bulb. It can serve as a starting point towards home automation, adding internet connectivity to regular devices and appliances and allowing you to control them from your smartphone. The last few years have seen huge growth in the IoT and home technology space in India. So, if purchasing such a product is on your shopping list this festive season, then several great deals on smart bulbs can be availed of during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.
For example, the Philips WiZ 9W E27 Smart Bulb is currently selling for Rs. 449, down from its list price of Rs. 1,999. It comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, 16 million colours, and is compatible with E27 bulb holders. This smart bulb can be controlled using a smartphone via Alexa and Siri voice assistants.
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smart Bulbs
In addition to discounts, eligible customers can avail themselves of additional benefits too. There is a 10 percent discount on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and Credit Card EMI transactions. It can help them purchase an item at a lower effective sale price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. There is a no-cost EMI option on certain payment options, enabling customers to buy the smart bulb without paying its full price upfront. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions of the offers at checkout.
