Best OTT Movies and Series to Watch This Independence Day: Saare Jahaan Se Accha, Sarzameen, and More

This Independence Day, set yourself to witness the true feeling of patriotism as your top OTT platforms are ready with binge-worthy movies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 August 2025 06:00 IST
Best OTT Movies and Series to Watch This Independence Day: Saare Jahaan Se Accha, Sarzameen, and More

Independence Day 2025 OTT Watch List

  • Watch top patriotic movies and web series this Independence Day
  • Top OTT releases include Saare Jahan Se Acha, Tehran, and more
  • Watch them on Zee 5, Netflix, and JioHotstar
As the country is set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day with utmost patriotism, our favorite OTT platforms are also filled with excitement. This time, Independence Day is coming along with a long weekend, which demands some binge-worthy movies and series. There will be patriotic drama, political conspiracies, and more to watch. Significantly, the top streaming platforms will include Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar, etc. Henceforth, to boost your weekend, we've curated a list of top movies and series that explore the themes of patriotism at their best. Take a look:

Saare Jahan Se Accha

  • Release Date: Aug 13th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Thriller, Drama
  • Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Kunal Thakur, Anoop Singh, Amit Jha, Kritika Kamra, Rajat Kapoor, Tilotama Shome

Created by Gaurav Shukla, Saare Jahan Se Accha is a spy thriller series set in the 1970s. The film revolves around an Indian spy who embarks on a mission to sabotage a nuclear system by crossing the border. During the mission, the stakes are higher, and so is the risk. The sequences feel so real and are highly intense.

Tehran

  • Release Date: Aug 14th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Cast: John Abraham, Manushi Chillar, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, Adam Karst

Based on the true events, Tehran is a thriller movie that revolves around R.K. Tehran, an officer, whose mission turns deadly when he embarks on a quest to expose the truth of the 2012 Delhi Bombing. With the tensions arising between Israel and Iran, India abandons the officer, and Iran targets him. Will he be able to expose the truth, and will justice prevail? Watch this gripping thriller, streaming soon.

Sarzameen

  • Release Date: July 25th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Drama, Thriller
  • Cast: Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Directed by Kayoze Irani, Sarzameen is a thriller drama that features Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The plot revolves around an army officer, who will put everything at stake to free Kashmir from Terrorism. The sequences are highly emotional and patriotic. This movie has been produced by Dharma Productions.

Salakar

  • Release Date: Aug 8th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Thriller, Drama
  • Cast: Asrar Khan, Naveen Kasturia, Janhavi Hardas, Surya Sharma, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi

Salaakar is a thriller spy web series that is now streaming on your digital screens. The series revolves around a young indian spy who is on a secret mission, where he will uncover hidden truths and secrets. Also, this series is intertwined between two timelines, i.e., 1978 and 2025. Salakaar explores the themes of patriotism, national security, and courage to protect India's security.

J.S.K. - Janaki V Vs State of Kerala

  • Release Date: Aug 15th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Legal Drama
  • Cast: Anupama Parmeswaran, Suresh Gopi, Divya Pilai, Shruti Ramchandran, Askar Ali

Written and directed by Pravin Narayanan, J.S.K - Janaki V vs State of Kerala is a legal drama that follows a young girl who becomes a victim of an unfortunate sexual assault. As she decides to take the case to the court, things take an unexpected turn. She is confronted with a smart and experienced lawyer, David Abel Donoven, who decides to defend the accused. The movie then explores her journey of challenging the judicial system.

Special Ops Season 2

  • Release Date: July 18th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Drama, Thriller
  • Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tucker, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prakash Raj

Special Ops Season 2 follows a RAW Officer Himmat Singh, portrayed by Kay Kay Menon, returning to fight the digital threat that circulates through India's UPI infrastructure. His team of top undercover agents will have to give their all to stop the country from this cyber threat. This season, the stakes will be higher and so will the thrill.

Further reading: OTT, OTTRelease, IndependenceDay, Specials, Netflix, Zee5, JioHotstar
Best OTT Movies and Series to Watch This Independence Day: Saare Jahaan Se Accha, Sarzameen, and More
