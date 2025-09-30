Oppo A6 5G has been unveiled in China, the smartphone maker announced via a Weibo post. The new handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It is also equipped with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The handset is presently available in three colourways and storage variants via the company's website. The tech firm claims that the handset is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

Oppo A6 5G Price, Availability

Oppo A6 5G price starts at CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 20,000) in China for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The handset will also be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

However, the company has not revealed the prices of the two higher-end models. The Oppo A6 5G is available via Oppo's website in China in Blue Ocean Light, Velvet Gray, and Fenmengshenghua (pink) colourways (translated from Chinese).

Oppo A6 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 5G is a dual-SIM handset, which runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2,372×1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz and u/p to 240Hz of touch sampling rate, 397ppi pixel density, 1,400 nits peak brightness, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 and sRGB colour gamuts. It offers a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Oppo's new handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The SoC is equipped with two performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Oppo A6 5G features up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It also supports a microSD card for expanding the storage capacity. The handset is IP69 rated for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo A6 5G carries a dual-rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, a 27mm focal length, and autofocus. It is also equipped with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a 22mm focal length, and up to 10x digital zoom capabilities. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera with a 23mm focal length. The rear and front cameras support 1080p video recording at up to 60fps.

The Oppo A6 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an electronic compass, and an accelerometer. It also features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security. The handset also supports Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, 5G, and 4G for connectivity. It measures 158.20x75.02x8mm in dimensions and weighs about 185g.