Doora Theera Yaana is a Kannada language film which navigates the intricacies of relationships. It shows the confusion of love, and then many twists and turns come in the movie, leading to the creation of a special bond at the end. A pseudo-looking perfect couple gradually starts to reveal the tensions. In this love story, the male lead takes a detour in his life journey and then steers away from many things to express his prolonged thoughts. Audiences can relate to it and get inspiration from their story.

When and Where to Watch

Doora Theera Yaana is running on Sun NXT from September 26, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer shows the beautiful visuals and loving moments that showcase Akash and Bhoomi, IT professionals and aspiring musicians, who go on a road trip before their engagement. The story shows miscommunications in love and also confusion between the two. It is interesting to see the twists and turns in their relationship and how they win through all this, leading with and winning all the hardships. Later on, a romantic holiday scenario turns into an attentive look at the unending fight of love.

Cast and Crew

Vijay Krishna and Priyanka Kumar are the main leads, and the other supporting actors are PD Satish Chandra, Naresh Bhat, Pinto and Poorvi Kalyani. Mansore, Chethana Thirthahalli, and Krishna Hebbale are the writers. It has been produced by Devraj R (D CReations).

Reception

When released, Doora Theera Yaana was well received by critics, and they praised it for the crafting of the story and strong performances, with an IMDb rating of 6 out of 10.