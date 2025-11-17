Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability

Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability

Astronomers observed the first coronal mass ejection from a red dwarf, posing risks to nearby planets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 21:43 IST
Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability

Photo Credit: Olena Shmahalo/Callingham et al.

ESA’s XMM-Newton and LOFAR detect a powerful stellar eruption that may strip exoplanet atmospheres.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • First coronal mass ejection observed from a distant red dwarf star
  • CMEs are dense enough to strip planetary atmospheres at high speed
  • Implications for exoplanet habitability near active stars
Advertisement

For the first time, astronomers have followed a massive coronal mass ejection (CME) from a star other than our Sun as it erupted and collided with surrounding material, illuminating its passage. With the help of data from XMM-Newton, ESA's orbiting X-ray telescope, and the Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR) radio telescope – a pan-European facility which also involves stations in Sweden, researchers observed the CME from a red dwarf star 130 light-years away. The blast hurled superheated plasma into space at 2,400 kilometers per second, an impact strong enough to strip away the atmosphere of any closely orbiting planet — one more indication of how hard it may be to find life on worlds around small, active stars.

First Confirmed Coronal Mass Ejection from a Red Dwarf Reveals Threat to Exoplanet Atmospheres

According to a report in Nature, the team led by Joe Callingham of the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy confirmed the CME by combining radio wave detection from LOFAR with X-ray measurements from XMM-Newton. “Past observations gave us some clues that local escape of ISM material was possible, but we were still sceptical until we found clear observational evidence for this escape.” The red dwarf rotates 20 times more quickly than the Sun, and has a magnetic field that is some 300 times stronger – both of which would contribute to the intensity of the CME.

The finding helps astronomers locate exoplanets that have the potential to maintain an atmosphere, with powerful CMEs from typical red dwarfs possibly jeopardizing even habitable-zone worlds.

“This breakthrough opens a new window to study space weather beyond our solar system,” mentioned ESA's Henrik Eklund, helping scientists understand CMEs, atmospheric loss, planetary evolution, and habitability.

The study shows that combining XMM-Newton and LOFAR enabled the detection of stellar CMEs, solving a decades-long mystery and aiding future research on exoplanet habitability.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: coronal mass ejection, red dwarf stars, Exoplanets, stellar activity, Space Weather, Astronomy, ESA, XMM-Newton, LOFAR
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft 365 Personal With Copilot Is Now Free for Students for One Year
James Webb Telescope May Have Spotted First Generation of Stars in the Universe

Related Stories

Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 and Teleconverter Kit India Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  4. Here's When Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Models and Foldable Phone Might Launch
  5. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  6. Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: iQOO Z10R, Oppo K13 5G, More
  7. Redmi 15C 5G Chipset Details Leaked, Could Launch in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover the Vast Greater Pleiades Complex with 3,000 Hidden Stars
  2. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Early Snapshot of Supernova Shock Wave Using ESO’s VLT
  3. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  4. SpaceX Sends Sentinel-6B to Orbit for Precision Sea-Level Tracking
  5. India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station
  6. Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series
  7. Nadu Center OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This JioHotstar Specials Tamil Series Online
  8. Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online
  9. Boron Arsenide Surpasses Diamond in Heat Conductivity, Paving Way for Advanced Electronics
  10. Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »