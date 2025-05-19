Technology News
Sun Unleash a 600,000-Mile Filament in Fiery Eruption

A massive 600,000-mile solar eruption hurled plasma off the sun’s northern hemisphere, video shows.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 May 2025 22:31 IST
Sun Unleash a 600,000-Mile Filament in Fiery Eruption

Photo Credit: NASA / SDO and the AIA, EVE, and HMI science teams, helioviewer.org

Solar filament erupts as dark ribbon from sun’s upper right

Highlights
  • A massive 600,000-mile-long solar filament erupts from the sun’s surface
  • Fiery filament blast triggers a stunning coronal mass ejection into space
  • “Angel-wing” eruption mesmerizes skywatchers with its vast visual scale
A stunning solar eruption captured on video on the night of May 12-13 has revealed a 600,000-mile-long filament blasting away from the sun's northern hemisphere. The outburst occurred around 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) and spanned a distance more than twice that between Earth and the moon. A massive solar filament suspended above the sun's surface became unstable and erupted, blasting a CME into space along with a cloud of plasma and magnetic energy. Preliminary models show Earth is nowhere in the firing range of this fiery ejection, but researchers are still watching the phenomenon closely.

Sun's 600,000-Mile-Long ‘Angel-Wing' Eruption Stuns Skywatchers, Signals Rising Solar Activity

As per the Space.com report, the eruption originated from a filament structure composed of dense, cooler solar plasma held aloft by magnetic fields. These structures often appear as dark ribbons across the sun's disk and can become unstable without warning. Solar observers noted that this latest eruption dwarfed similar recent events, both in scale and intensity. Aurora chaser Jure Atanackov remarked that the CME from the blast was among the most spectacular seen this year, although fortunately, it is headed north and will miss Earth.

The event, dubbed the “angel-wing” or “bird-wing” eruption by observers online, was widely shared among solar watchers. Vincent Ledvina, another aurora chaser, noted its incredible visual impact, describing it as a sight worth watching on loop. The eruption is, in fact, so long, by more than a million kilometres, that it is of scientific interest and visually striking as well. Geomagnetic storms resulting from this kind of CME can affect satellites, communication systems, and even Earth.

Although it foreshadows the unpredictable nature of our host star, this particular CME does not pose a threat to Earth at the moment. Solar activity is ramping up as we approach the peak of Solar Cycle 25 in 2025. What's more, more — and maybe more Earth-threatening — solar explosions could follow.
As a reminder of the formidable and delicate forces at play relatively close by on Earth, the sun remains a source of wonder for astronomers and skywatchers alike.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Sun Unleash a 600,000-Mile Filament in Fiery Eruption
