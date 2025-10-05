Astronomers Spot Rapidly Growing Rogue Planet Feeding on Surrounding Gas

Astronomers have identified the fastest-growing planet ever observed, a free-floating world known as Cha 1107-7626. Located about 620 light-years from Earth, it is between five and ten times the mass of Jupiter. The rogue planet has been detected, and it has entered a sudden growth burst in recent months. It is swallowing down six billion tonnes of gas every second, making it the hungriest planetary-mass object. In contradiction to planets bound to stars, this solitary wanderer drifts through space on its own. This provides scientists with rare clues about planetary evolution.

Rogue Planet's Star-Like Growth Surprises Astronomers

According to a new study by the National Institute for Astrophysics, the planet is surrounded by a disc of gas and dust expected to expand its growth through accretion. Moreover, observations denoted that it was absorbing eight times more gas than a few months earlier by August 2025. This shows the strongest growth in a planetary-mass object.

Scientists pointed out that the origins of rogue planets remain uncertain as they are ejected from star systems. However, others claim that they form independently from collapsing clouds of gas. Astronomers detected a magnetic field guiding the gas flow in the case of Cha 1107-7626 in the appearance of water vapour during the growth burst.

The finding has been remarkable, as it depicts that planetary-mass objects can undergo star-like stages of development. Experts also impart glimpses that planets are mostly thought of as stable, quiet bodies. Even Cha 1107-7626 demonstrates that they also undergo turbulent phases more of stellar evolution.

This discovery could change our comprehension of how planets form and evolve in isolation denoted by astronomers. By studying Cha 1107-7626, researchers hope to learn whether such rogue worlds develop stars or share characteristics with conventional planets. The presence of both magnetic control and water vapour lights towards these mysterious wanderers might bridge the gap between planetary and stellar processes.