Technology News
English Edition

Astronomers Spot Rapidly Growing Rogue Planet Feeding on Surrounding Gas

Rogue planet Cha 1107-7626 is growing faster than any world seen before.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2025 20:00 IST
Astronomers Spot Rapidly Growing Rogue Planet Feeding on Surrounding Gas

Photo Credit: ESO/L. Calçada/M. Kornmesser

Cha 1107-7626 devours gas at record speed, fastest growth seen in a planet

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rogue planet grows at fastest rate ever recorded
  • Swallows six billion tonnes of gas every second
  • Behaves more like a star than a planet
Advertisement

Astronomers have identified the fastest-growing planet ever observed, a free-floating world known as Cha 1107-7626. Located about 620 light-years from Earth, it is between five and ten times the mass of Jupiter. The rogue planet has been detected, and it has entered a sudden growth burst in recent months. It is swallowing down six billion tonnes of gas every second, making it the hungriest planetary-mass object. In contradiction to planets bound to stars, this solitary wanderer drifts through space on its own. This provides scientists with rare clues about planetary evolution.

Rogue Planet's Star-Like Growth Surprises Astronomers

According to a new study by the National Institute for Astrophysics, the planet is surrounded by a disc of gas and dust expected to expand its growth through accretion. Moreover, observations denoted that it was absorbing eight times more gas than a few months earlier by August 2025. This shows the strongest growth in a planetary-mass object.

Scientists pointed out that the origins of rogue planets remain uncertain as they are ejected from star systems. However, others claim that they form independently from collapsing clouds of gas. Astronomers detected a magnetic field guiding the gas flow in the case of Cha 1107-7626 in the appearance of water vapour during the growth burst.

The finding has been remarkable, as it depicts that planetary-mass objects can undergo star-like stages of development. Experts also impart glimpses that planets are mostly thought of as stable, quiet bodies. Even Cha 1107-7626 demonstrates that they also undergo turbulent phases more of stellar evolution.

This discovery could change our comprehension of how planets form and evolve in isolation denoted by astronomers. By studying Cha 1107-7626, researchers hope to learn whether such rogue worlds develop stars or share characteristics with conventional planets. The presence of both magnetic control and water vapour lights towards these mysterious wanderers might bridge the gap between planetary and stellar processes.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: rogue planet, Cha 1107-7626, fastest-growing planet, gas accretion, Astronomy, space discovery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Why Your iPhone Says ‘Slow Charger’ After Installing Apple's iOS 26 Update, and How to Fix It
Amazon Sale 2025: Top Deals on Electric Toothbrushes During the Great Indian Festival Sale

Related Stories

Astronomers Spot Rapidly Growing Rogue Planet Feeding on Surrounding Gas
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is When Apple Can Announce Its October Event
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Review: Gaming-Grade Hardware for Everyone
  3. Mars and Jupiter Probes on Watch as Interstellar 3I/ATLAS Nears Sun
  4. Samsung to Launch Special Edition of Its Galaxy Z Fold 7 in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Saturn’s Moon Enceladus Spouts Complex Organics That Could Hold Clues to Life
  2. Astronomers Spot Rapidly Growing Rogue Planet Feeding on Surrounding Gas
  3. Scientists Develop Tiny Multi-Layer Lenses for High-Performance Portable Optics
  4. Scientists Identify Microlightning as Source of Mysterious Blue Marsh Lights
  5. Quantum Computers Achieve Unconditional Advantage Over Classical Machines, Study Shows
  6. NASA Advances Toward Artemis II Launch With Orion Stage Adapter Integration on SLS Rocket
  7. Lunar Samples Reveal Far Side of the Moon Is Cooler Than Near Side
  8. K For Kimbap Season 1, A Korean Docuseries Celebrating Food, Culture, and Memories, Now Streaming Online
  9. One Piece Season 2 to Release on Netflix in Early 2026: What You Need to Know
  10. Sahasam Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Narain and Babu Antony’s Comedy Movie Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »