Technology News
English Edition

Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars

The Hubble Space Telescope captures extraordinary images of young stars, shedding light on star formation in the Orion Nebula.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 19:00 IST
Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble/ NASA/ T. Megeath

Discover Hubble's breathtaking glimpse of the Orion Nebula and its emerging protostars

Highlights
  • Hubble reveals stunning image of the Orion Nebula
  • Protostars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153 reshape their surroundings
  • Jets from HOPS 153 influence star formation in the nebula
Advertisement

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an extraordinary view of the Orion Nebula, the closest star-forming region to Earth, located approximately 1,500 light-years away. This new image highlights protostars HOPS 150 and HOPS 153, which are playing a significant role in reshaping their surrounding environment. The nebula, visible to the naked eye near the constellation Orion's belt, is illuminated by the activities of these young stars, offering scientists a glimpse into the earliest stages of star formation.

Protostars and Their Evolution

According to the Herschel Orion Protostar Survey, conducted using ESA's Herschel Space Observatory, HOPS 150 is a binary star system comprising two young stars encircled by dusty disks. These protostars are still accumulating material from their surroundings, with a massive cloud of gas and dust extending over 2,000 times the distance between Earth and the Sun feeding their growth. As reported by NASA, observations of the emitted infrared light suggest that HOPS 150 is midway through its evolution into a mature star system.

Jets from HOPS 153 Transforming the Nebula

The narrow jet seen in the image originates from HOPS 153, another protostar situated nearby but still embedded in dense gas. Though HOPS 153 remains obscured by its birth nebula, the jet's impact on the surrounding material is clearly visible. This jet carves out regions in the interstellar medium, releasing energy and creating disturbances that may influence the formation of nearby stars. The interactions between the gas inflows and outflows are crucial for understanding how young stars shape their environments.

The findings, supported by data from NASA and ESA, provide insights into how protostars transition into fully developed stars, altering their surroundings and impacting the interstellar medium. These processes hold vital clues about the dynamics of star formation in our galaxy.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, Orion Nebula, Protostars
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Pterosaur Tails Combined Aerodynamic Precision and Display Adaptations, Reveal New Study
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature Proprietary ‘Small Surge’ Chip With Unknown Purpose

Related Stories

Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  2. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  3. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  5. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Not Be Sold Through US Carriers
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  8. Donald Trump's Crypto Token Crashes as Melania Launches Memecoin
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Brings Semantic Indexing to Windows Search on Snapdragon-Powered Copilot+ PCs
  2. Crypto Industry Lists Regulatory Framework at the Top of Its Donald Trump Wish List
  3. Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula’s Protostars
  4. Instagram Rolls Out Rectangular Profile Grid, Increases Reel Duration to Three Minutes
  5. Microsoft-OpenAI Partnership Raises Antitrust Concerns, FTC Says
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS
  7. OpenAI Finalises 'o3 Mini' Reasoning AI Model Version, to Launch It Soon
  8. Pterosaur Tails Combined Aerodynamic Precision and Display Adaptations, Reveal New Study
  9. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Titans AI Architecture Unveiled With Ability to Solve Long-Term Memory Issues in AI Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »