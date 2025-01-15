Technology News
English Edition

Blended Wing Passenger Plane to Cut Fuel Consumption by 50 Percent, Launching by 2030

A new passenger plane design using a blended wing shape promises a 50 percent reduction in fuel consumption and will launch by 2030

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 15:00 IST
Blended Wing Passenger Plane to Cut Fuel Consumption by 50 Percent, Launching by 2030

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

blended-wing aircraft

Highlights
  • New blended wing plane to save 50 percent in fuel consumption
  • Aircraft set to take off by 2030 with 250-passenger capacity
  • Reduced engine size, lower noise, and zero emissions goal
Advertisement

A new passenger plane design featuring a revolutionary "blended wing" structure is set to take flight within the next five years, marking a significant departure from conventional aircraft designs. Developed to integrate the wings with the fuselage into a seamless, unified shape, the aircraft is anticipated to slash fuel consumption by half and significantly lower noise levels. These advancements are poised to reshape commercial aviation by aligning with sustainability goals and addressing environmental concerns.

Innovative Design with Historical Roots

According to reports by Live Science, the concept of a blended-wing aircraft, first proposed by Russian pilot Nicolas Woevodsky over a century ago, has predominantly been associated with military applications. Unlike traditional passenger planes, which feature a long tubular body with wings attached, the blended-wing design combines the fuselage and wings into a single, flat structure. This integration enhances the lift-to-drag ratio, reduces weight and drag, and allows for smaller engines.

Sustainable Fuel Compatibility

Reports indicate that the upcoming aircraft, developed by JetZero, will accommodate up to 250 passengers with a range of 9,250 kilometres. Designed for compatibility with sustainable aviation fuels, the plane will also support hydrogen fuel with the ultimate aim of achieving zero emissions.

Accelerated Development Timeline

The manufacturing of this futuristic aircraft, which is being undertaken in partnership with Siemens, is expected to benefit from digital twinning technology. This involves creating an exact virtual replica of the aircraft to optimise design and manufacturing processes. As reported by Live Science, Tom O'Leary, co-founder and CEO of JetZero, highlighted during CES 2025 that artificial intelligence integrated into the digital twin system would help identify potential improvements.

Ongoing Development Efforts

Reports confirm that JetZero plans to begin testing the prototype by 2027, though the factories required for production are still under development. Agreements with suppliers for key components have already been signed, and JetZero engineers are also collaborating on a U.S. Air Force project involving a similar design.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blended Wing, Sustainable Aviation, Future Passenger Plane, Fuel Efficiency, Zero Emissions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
2024 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing Critical 1.5 degree Celsius Warming Limit
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
Blended Wing Passenger Plane to Cut Fuel Consumption by 50 Percent, Launching by 2030
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  2. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline, Memory Configurations Leaked
  5. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  6. WhatsApp for Android Might Soon Get a Meta AI Widget
  7. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India Sale Date, Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  9. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Square Part 2 Confirmed to be Available on Netflix Post Theatrical Release: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Blended Wing Passenger Plane to Cut Fuel Consumption by 50 Percent, Launching by 2030
  4. Moto G 5G (2025), Moto G Power 5G (2025) With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Room Air Purifiers
  6. 2024 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing Critical 1.5 degree Celsius Warming Limit
  7. Meta to Cut Roughly Five Percent of Staff, Targeting Lowest Performers
  8. Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG': OTT Release, Cast, Plot, and More Revealed
  9. Court: State vs A Nobody Starring Priyadarshi, Sivaji and Nani OTT Release Revealed
  10. Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »