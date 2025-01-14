Technology News
Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 23:47 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/Naatu Cinema

Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam releases Jan 14. on ZEE5

Highlights
  • Sankranthiki Vasthunnam to stream on ZEE5 after theatrical release
  • The film hits theatres on Jan 14 with a stellar cast led by Venkatesh
  • ZEE Telugu and ZEE Cinemalu secure satellite rights for the movie
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is set to release on January 14, 2025. The action comedy, which promises to cater to family audiences, features Venkatesh as the male lead with Meenakshi Choudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads. Backed by producer Dil Raju, the movie has garnered significant attention due to its vibrant soundtrack composed by Bheems Ceciroleo. With brisk ticket sales reported, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is poised to emerge as one of Venkatesh's biggest openings to date.

When and Where to Watch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The theatrical release of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam on January 14 coincides with the Pongal festivities, creating excitement among audiences. Post its theatrical run, the film's digital streaming rights have been acquired by ZEE5 as per reports. The satellite rights have also been secured by Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu channels. The OTT premiere is expected to take place by mid-February 2025, although the exact date is yet to be announced.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The trailer of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam introduces viewers to a blend of comedy and high-octane action. The story revolves around Venkatesh's character navigating chaotic and humorous situations, driven by his dynamic interactions with the ensemble cast. The movie's trailer hints at a vibrant narrative, showcasing its appeal to family audiences while delivering the trademark style of Anil Ravipudi.

Cast and Crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The films male lead is played by Venkatesh while joined by Meenakshi Choudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female leads. The film features an ensemble cast, including Naresh, Upendra Limaye, VTV Ganesh, Sai Kumar, and Srinivas Avasarala in supporting roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film is produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music, composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, has already gained traction with its catchy tracks.

Reception of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Though yet to release, the film is generating buzz for its festive timing and promising trailer. Positive early ticket sales indicate strong anticipation among fans.

 

