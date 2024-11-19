Technology News
Blue Origin Targets November 22 for Next Space Tourism Flight NS-28

Blue Origin’s next space tourism flight, NS-28, is set for November 22, with Emily Calandrelli onboard.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 23:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/WikiImages

New Shepard vehicle launches on the NS-25 crewed suborbital mission, on May 19, 2024.

Highlights
  • NS-28 mission to launch November 22 with six passengers
  • Emily Calandrelli among passengers on Blue Origin’s space flight
  • SpaceKids Global involved in Blue Origin’s NS-28 mission
Jeff Bezos' aerospace venture, Blue Origin, has confirmed plans to launch its ninth crewed mission, NS-28, on Friday, November 22, 2024. The suborbital spaceflight will take off from the company's West Texas facility during a designated window starting at 10:30 a.m. EST. Viewers can watch the live broadcast via Blue Origin's official channels or Space.com, with coverage beginning 30 minutes before launch.

NS-28 Mission Details and Crew

The NS-28 mission will carry six passengers, including Emily Calandrelli, an MIT-educated engineer, science communicator, and author. The flight also includes Marc and Sharon Hagle, a married couple who previously flew on the NS-20 mission in March 2022. Austin Litteral, a giveaway winner sponsored by the shopping platform Whatnot, entrepreneur James (J.D.) Russell, and businessman Henry (Hank) Wolfond will complete the crew.

In conjunction with the mission, Sharon Hagle's nonprofit organisation, SpaceKids Global, has arranged an educational programme for young students. The "SpaceKids Global Press Squad," comprised of eight children aged 8 to 12, will report on the mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida, and receive a tour of Blue Origin's facilities.

Overview of Blue Origin's Suborbital Programme

The New Shepard rocket-capsule system will make its 28th launch during this mission, marking the ninth crewed flight for the autonomous suborbital vehicle. The trip is expected to last approximately 10 to 12 minutes, offering passengers several minutes of weightlessness and breathtaking views of Earth against the vastness of space.

Although Blue Origin has not disclosed the cost of its tickets, its primary competitor, Virgin Galactic, has previously announced a $600,000 price tag per seat. Virgin Galactic, however, is currently on hiatus as it develops a new fleet of Delta-class spaceplanes, anticipated to resume commercial operations in 2026.

 



