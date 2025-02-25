Technology News
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) With 13.4-Inch 2.5K Display, Up to Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Launched

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is equipped with up to 128GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2025 20:16 IST
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) With 13.4-Inch 2.5K Display, Up to Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU Launched

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) sports an IPS display with up to 500nits peak brightness

Highlights
  • Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) runs on Windows 11 or Windows 11 Pro
  • The convertible gaming laptop can be configured with up to 128GB of RAM
  • The Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) packs a 4-cell 70Wh battery
Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) was launched in global markets on Tuesday, and the 2-in-1 convertible gaming tablet is now available to purchase in China and the UAE, a month after it was unveiled at CES 2025. It is powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI Max 395 CPUs, paired with up to 128GB of RAM. Asus has also equipped the gaming tablet with a 2.5K LCD screen with a 180Hz refresh rate, and a 70Wh battery that is claimed to offer over 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) Price, Availability

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is priced at AED 8,999 (roughly Rs. 2,13,600) for the GZ302EA-XS96 model with a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPU and 32GB of RAM. The company has yet to announce pricing for other variants in the region.

In the US and China, the ROG Flow Z13 (2025) is available at $2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,83,000) and CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1,80,400) for the base model with a Ryzen AI Max 390 CPU and 32GB of RAM. Two other Ryzen AI Max+ 395 variants with 32GB and 128GB of RAM are listed at $2,299/ CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,00,400/ Rs. 1,92,500) and $2,799/ CNY 17,999 (roughly Rs. 2,44,000/ Rs. 2,16,500), respectively.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) Specifications

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) sports a 13.4-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS LCE screen with a 180Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and 100 percent coverage of the DCI:P3 colour gamut. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it is claimed to deliver 500nits peak brightness.

It is powered by up to 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 CPUs with built-in Radeon 8060S graphics and an AMD XDNA NPU with up to 50 TOPS. There's a new vapour chamber that's built using copper and stainless steel, along with dual second-generation Arc Flow Fans for improved cooling. Asus has equipped the ROG Flow Z13 (2025) with up to 128GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

You get 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage on the ROG Flow Z13 (2025). There's a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel IR camera on the front. Connectivity options on the gaming tablet include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB  3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 4 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack (Hi-Res certified), and a MicroSD card reader.

The company has equipped the Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025) with two 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos. There's a 4-cell 70Wh battery on the gaming tablet, and it can be charged using a 200W charger. It measures 300x204x14.9mm and weighs 1.2kg.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025)

Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2025)

  • KEY SPECS
Display 13.40-inch
Processor AMD Ryzen AI Max 390
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 32GB
OS Windows 11
Storage 1TB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
