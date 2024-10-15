Technology News
Blue Origin Delays New Shepard NS-27 Mission Following GPS Malfunction

Blue Origin postpones New Shepard NS-27 mission launch due to GPS issues, affecting upcoming plans.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2024 11:19 IST
Blue Origin Delays New Shepard NS-27 Mission Following GPS Malfunction

Photo Credit: Blue Origin

Blue Origin's new RSS Karman Line New Shepard rocket and capsule on the launch pad for NS-27

Highlights
  • Blue Origin’s NS-27 mission delayed due to GPS malfunction
  • New Shepard aims for enhanced performance and increased capacity
  • Previous launches successful, but reliability under scrutiny
Blue Origin's latest attempt to launch its second human-rated New Shepard rocket, designated NS-27, has been delayed due to a GPS malfunction. Originally scheduled for liftoff on October 13th at 9:27 AM EDT (6:57 PM GMT), the mission was intended to send a newly developed rocket-capsule combination into suborbital space. This setback follows a previous cancellation just six days earlier, where the first launch attempt was aborted because of technical issues.

Company Statement on the Postponement

The aerospace company, founded by Jeff Bezos, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the postponement, stating, “We're standing down on today's launch attempt to troubleshoot a GPS issue. New launch target forthcoming.” This latest delay raises questions about the reliability of the systems that underpin the New Shepard programme, which has previously completed 26 missions, eight of which carried astronauts on board.

Significance of the NS-27 Mission

The NS-27 mission will be significant as it represents the debut of Blue Origin's second human-rated vehicle. This rocket features enhancements designed to improve both performance and reusability, along with an updated exterior and provisions for additional payloads. While this mission will be uncrewed, it will carry 12 research payloads, including advanced navigation systems intended for both the New Shepard and Blue Origin's larger New Glenn rocket.

Implications for Space Tourism and Research

The development of this new spacecraft aims to increase the company's flight capacity to accommodate a growing customer base for suborbital space tourism. The Kármán line, which sits at 62 miles above Earth, is recognised as the boundary of outer space, and the NS-27 will contribute to ongoing research relevant to future lunar missions, including LIDAR sensors designed for lunar operation.

Rivalry in the Space Industry

On the same day, SpaceX launched its Starship Flight 5 test mission, which successfully included the first-ever Super Heavy booster landing and recovery. Meanwhile, SpaceX's Crew-8 mission involving the Dragon capsule Endeavour was delayed as it prepared for undocking from the International Space Station, awaiting improved weather conditions for the return journey to Earth.

 

Further reading: Blue Origin, Space tourism, GPS malfunction, suborbital flight, New Shepard
Blue Origin Delays New Shepard NS-27 Mission Following GPS Malfunction
