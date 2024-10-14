Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Widespread Auroras and Potential Disruptions, NOAA Says

Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Widespread Auroras and Potential Disruptions, NOAA Says

A severe solar storm impacts Earth, creating stunning auroras and potential disruptions in power and communications.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2024 19:00 IST
Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Widespread Auroras and Potential Disruptions, NOAA Says

Photo Credit: Pixabay/TriplexAdventures

Auroras will illuminate northern U.S., with potential sightings at lower latitudes.

Highlights
  • G4-class geomagnetic storm could affect power and communications
  • Auroras expected in unexpected locations across the United States
  • Solar events are linked to solar cycle activity and can impact Earth
Advertisement

On Thursday, a significant solar outburst impacted Earth, leading to a "severe" G4-class geomagnetic storm. This event, triggered by an enormous mass of charged particles ejected from the sun on October 8, has generated the potential for auroras to be visible much farther south than usual, possibly reaching areas like California and Alabama.

Impact on Power Grids and Communications

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has warned that this storm could disrupt power grids and communications systems, especially those weakened by the recent Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The auroras are expected to light up the northern half of the U.S., with the possibility of sightings in lower latitudes. NOAA has been in contact with federal and state officials to discuss the potential impacts on hurricane recovery efforts.

Potential for Intensification

There is a chance that the storm could intensify into "extreme" G5-class conditions, similar to a notable solar event in May that resulted in auroras visible as far south as Florida. As the situation evolves, NOAA will provide ongoing updates regarding the storm's progression.

Nature of Solar Flares and CMEs

The solar outburst itself is the result of a coronal mass ejection (CME) linked to a powerful X 1.8-class solar flare, which is the strongest type of flare emitted by the sun. Solar flares occur when magnetic-field lines on the sun become tangled and snap back into place, sometimes releasing fast-moving blobs of plasma that take days to reach Earth. Upon contact, these CMEs can cause disturbances in Earth's magnetic field, leading to geomagnetic storms and stunning auroras. The severity of these storms is measured on a scale of 1 to 5.

Tips for Aurora Chasers

For those hoping to catch a glimpse of the northern lights, experts suggest moving to locations away from city lights to improve visibility. While no special equipment is necessary to see the auroras, using a smartphone camera can enhance the colours, making for a more vivid experience.

Solar Cycle Context

Solar flares, CMEs, and auroras typically increase in frequency during the solar maximum phase of the sun's approximately 11-year activity cycle. Although this cycle was initially expected to peak in 2025, some scientists believe we might already be witnessing its onset.

Comet C/2023 A3 at Risk

Interestingly, the CME also poses a potential threat to the bright comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS), which is currently making its closest approach to the sun in 80,000 years. Observers are curious to see whether the solar eruption has affected the comet's tail, similar to an earlier event involving another comet. The outcome will become clear when C/2023 emerges from behind the sun this weekend.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: solar storm, Auroras, Geomagnetic Storm, NOAA, coronal mass ejection
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Spiral Galaxy With Multiple Starburst Regions
Honor Magic 7 Series Launch Date Set for October 30; MagicOS 9.0 to Be Announced on October 23

Related Stories

Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Widespread Auroras and Potential Disruptions, NOAA Says
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Pre-Reservations Open in India: Offers, Availability
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Pre-Orders to Start in India on October 17: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition May Get Less Visible Display Crease
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  5. iQOO 13 Could Get an RGB Light Strip Around Rear Camera Module
  6. Xiaomi Pad 7, Pad 7 Pro Core Specifications Surface in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Cancer Treatment in Mice With Radioactive Beam Could Open Up a High-Precision Technique to Treat Humans
  2. Powerful Solar Storm Might Have Caused Widespread Auroras and Potential Disruptions, NOAA Says
  3. Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Set for October 24; Design, Chipset, More Revealed
  4. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  5. TSMC Plans More Chip Plants in Europe, Taiwan Official Says
  6. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures a Spiral Galaxy With Multiple Starburst Regions
  7. Binance Executive Denied Bail in Nigeria Money Laundering Case
  8. Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G Allegedly Spotted on FCC Certification Site With Key Specifications
  9. ⁤Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked
  10. El Nino Drives Record Global Temperatures in 2023, Studies Reveal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »