OnePlus, BOE, and Oppo to Unveil New OLED Display With DisplayMate A++ Rating on October 15

OnePlus 13 will feature the brand new panel from BOE.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 October 2024 22:03 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

Oppo's Find X8 may also feature a new X2 Oriental screen

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 is expected to feature 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display
  • New panel is DisplayMate A++ certified
  • OnePlus 12's X1 Oriental screen offers 4,500nits peak brightness
OnePlus 13 will soon hit shelves in China with major upgrades over the OnePlus 12. To build hype around the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand is sharing numerous teasers about the upcoming phone on the Web. The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to feature a brand-new X2 panel from BOE. OnePlus and its sister company Oppo have partnered up with BOE for the new screen. The panel has supposedly received the DisplayMate A++ certification. Oppo's Find X8 is also expected to feature the same display panels.

OnePlus 13 Will Utilise New BOE Display

In a Weibo post, OnePlus announced that it will unveil a new display in partnership with BOE on October 15 at 2:00pm (11:30am IST). The latest second-generation Oriental screen has supposedly grabbed DisplayMate A++ certification for mobile phone screens. OnePlus claims that it is the world's first device to get this rating. It is also said to have set 21 DisplayMate records. This OLED display will debut in OnePlus 13.

The teaser poster shared by OnePlus suggests that its sister firm Oppo will be part of the announcement. The new display is confirmed to bring enhanced brightness, efficiency, and eye protection.

OnePlus 13 Specifications (Rumoured)

As per past rumours, Oppo's Find X8, which is set to launch on October 24, will also feature a new X2 Oriental screen. The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a quad-curved 6.82-inch LTPO OLED display with QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 12's X1 Oriental screen offers 4,500nits peak brightness so we can expect the OnePlus 13's display to outperform this brightness level.

On top of that, the OnePlus 13 will presumably run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. it is said to pack up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It could get a triple rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Pad 3 Pro Launch Date Set for October 24; Design, Chipset, More Revealed

