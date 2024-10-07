Technology News
Bionic Limbs Controlled by Brain Signals: A Leap Forward for Amputees

Recent advancements in bionic limb technology enable amputees to control prostheses with brain signals, improving mobility.

Updated: 7 October 2024 11:10 IST
Bionic Limbs Controlled by Brain Signals: A Leap Forward for Amputees

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Katja Anokhina

Osseointegration anchors a prosthesis with a titanium bolt in the skeleton.

Highlights
  • Groundbreaking technique for bionic limb integration
  • Enhanced mobility for amputees using brain signals
  • Agonist-antagonist interface improves natural movement
Recent advances in bionic limb technology have brought us closer to a reality once imagined in science fiction. A recent clinical trial has demonstrated a revolutionary method that enhances the integration of bionic prostheses with the human body. Researchers have developed a technique that surgically reconstructs muscle pairs, enabling amputees to control robotic limbs through brain signals, enhancing their ability to navigate obstacles and stairs with greater ease.

The Anatomics Approach

Traditionally, prosthetic design has viewed the human body as a constraint. However, bioengineer Tyler Clites, now at UCLA, suggests an "anatomics" approach that integrates the body with machines. This technique reconfigures muscles, bones, and nerves to create a more natural communication pathway between the bionic limb and the nervous system. By exploiting biological elements, the prostheses can mimic natural movement and proprioception— the body's awareness of its position and movement.

Agonist-Antagonist Myoneural Interface (AMI)

The agonist-antagonist myoneural interface (AMI) technique is at the forefront of this integration. By reconstructing muscle pairs, recipients can perceive movements in their prosthetic limb as natural sensations. In a recent trial, those who underwent AMI surgery saw a 40% increase in walking speed, approaching the pace of non-amputees.

Innovations in Prosthetic Integration

Furthermore, osseointegration techniques, which anchor prosthetics directly to bone using titanium bolts, offer improved comfort and stability compared to traditional sockets. Innovations like targeted muscle reinnervation (TMR) and regenerative peripheral nerve interfaces (RPNI) also enhance the control and feedback of prosthetic limbs.

Conclusion

As researchers continue to refine these techniques, the vision of seamlessly integrated, brain-controlled bionic limbs is becoming increasingly tangible, offering hope and improved quality of life for amputees worldwide.

 

Comments

Further reading: prosthetics, Amputees, Science, studies

