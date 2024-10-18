Technology News
English Edition

Novel Brain-Computer Interface Improves Control of Prosthetic Hands With Thought Alone

Researchers enhance prosthetic hand control using neural signals in a study with monkeys.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 October 2024 20:00 IST
Novel Brain-Computer Interface Improves Control of Prosthetic Hands With Thought Alone

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ geralt

A study with monkeys enabled brain-controlled prosthetic hands.

Highlights
  • New training protocol enhances prosthetic hand control
  • Rhesus monkeys used to develop advanced brain-computer interfaces
  • Findings could restore mobility to paralysed patients
Advertisement

A recent breakthrough by researchers at the German Primate Center, led by Andres Agudelo-Toro, a scientist in the Neurobiology Laboratory, has significantly advanced the field of brain-computer interfaces. The study, conducted with rhesus monkeys, has resulted in a training protocol that enables precise control of prosthetic hands purely through brain signals. This novel approach focuses on the neural signals responsible for different hand postures, which are essential for controlling prosthetic devices, rather than the previously assumed velocity signals.

The Importance of Fine Motor Skills

The capability to manipulate everyday objects, such as carrying shopping bags or threading a needle, hinges on our fine motor skills, which many take for granted. Individuals affected by conditions like paraplegia or diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) can experience profound limitations in mobility due to muscle paralysis. As a result, researchers have invested decades into developing neuroprostheses—artificial limbs designed to restore movement.

The Study Process

During the study, monkeys were initially trained to move a virtual avatar hand on a screen. Once they grasped this task, they progressed to controlling the avatar through mental imagery, a method that measures activity in the neurons responsible for hand movements. The researchers adapted their algorithm to incorporate both the endpoint of a movement and the trajectory taken to reach it, enhancing the precision of the avatar's movements.

Significance of Findings

The findings of this study underscore the critical role of hand posture signals in the effective operation of neuroprostheses, according to Hansjörg Scherberger, head of the Neurobiology Laboratory and senior author of the study. This research could pave the way for improved functionality of future brain-computer interfaces, ultimately enhancing the fine motor skills of prosthetic hands and restoring mobility to those in need.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: prosthetics, brain-computer interface, neuroscience, Neural Signals, Rhesus Monkeys
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Orionid Meteor Shower 2024: How to Watch Shooting Stars From Halley's Comet
NASA's Study Suggests Life Could Thrive Beneath Ice in Mars

Related Stories

Novel Brain-Computer Interface Improves Control of Prosthetic Hands With Thought Alone
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced: See Top Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launched in India; Will Get Six Years of OS Updates
  3. Infinix Launches Inbook Air Pro+ In India With These Features
  4. This Handset Could Be India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-Powered Phone
  5. Disney-Reliance JV Said to Stream Live Sports Only on Disney+ Hotstar
#Latest Stories
  1. Novel Brain-Computer Interface Improves Control of Prosthetic Hands With Thought Alone
  2. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's Could Offer New Design Than Predecessor, CAD Renders Suggest
  3. Major Meteorite Discoveries Reveal Origins From Three Asteroid Families
  4. Disney-Reliance Joint Venture Said to Stream Live Sports Only on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Honor X7c With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Wash Trading Remains ‘Widespread’ in DeFi, Researcher Kaiko Says
  7. Flipkart Big Diwali 2024 Sale Date Announced With Early Access for Plus, VIP Users: See Top Deals, Bank Offers
  8. Here's How Creativity Helps Brain Health and Emotional Resilience
  9. iPhone 16 Sales Soar 20 Percent in China Debut as Demand Returns
  10. Acer Nitro V 16 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »