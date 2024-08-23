Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc Air Batteries for Cell Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology

MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology

MIT engineers have developed a zinc-air microbattery, 0.1 mm long and 0.002 mm thick, capable of powering cell-sized robots.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 August 2024 16:17 IST
MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ZSun Fu

MIT's zinc-air batteries provide the autonomy needed for these devices to operate independently.

Highlights
  • MIT engineers design tiny batteries for cell-sized robots
  • Zinc-air batteries enable robots to operate autonomously
  • Innovations could impact drug delivery and pipeline leak detection
Advertisement

MIT engineers have achieved a major breakthrough with the creation of a zinc-air microbattery, a device so tiny it measures just 0.1 millimetres in length and 0.002 millimetres in thickness—about the thickness of a human hair. This innovative battery harnesses oxygen from the air to oxidise zinc, generating up to 1 volt of power. This significant advancement could transform the capabilities of cell-sized robots, enabling them to perform tasks such as drug delivery within the human body and detecting gas leaks in pipelines.

Tiny Batteries, Big Impact

The new battery design addresses a major challenge in robotics: powering extremely small devices. Traditional robots often rely on external light or laser sources for power, limiting their mobility and functionality. By integrating the power source directly into the robots, MIT's zinc-air batteries provide the autonomy needed for these devices to operate independently. Michael Strano, senior author of the study, emphasises the impact of this development: “We're building robotic functions onto the battery and starting to put these components together into devices.”

Advancing Robotic Capabilities

The research team, led by Ge Zhang and Sungyun Yang, has demonstrated that these batteries can power a range of robotic components. These include actuators that move robotic arms, memristors for memory storage, and sensors that detect chemicals. The vision for these tiny robots includes their potential use in medical applications, such as injecting them into the human body to administer drugs like insulin. They could also be used in industrial settings to monitor and respond to environmental changes.

Future Prospects

Looking ahead, the MIT team plans to integrate the batteries directly into robotic devices, moving beyond the current prototype stage where the battery is connected externally. Future research will focus on increasing the battery's voltage and exploring additional applications. Supported by funding from the U.S. Army Research Office, the Department of Energy, and the National Science Foundation, this innovation marks a significant step forward in creating more autonomous and versatile robotic systems.

This advancement holds promise for both medical and industrial applications, representing a substantial leap in the capabilities of tiny robots.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Robotics, Microbattery, Zinc-Air Battery, MIT, Autonomous Robots, Medical technology, Industrial Applications
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Disney+ Hotstar Will Stream Select Premier League Football Matches in 4K Resolution
Redmi Watch 5 Active India Launch Date Set for August 27; Design, Key Features Teased

Related Stories

MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco Pad 5G With 12.1-Inch Screen Launched in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 16 Series Camera Features, Capture Button Details Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy A55, A35 Get a Limited Period Discount in India
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro May Launch Soon With These Specifications
  5. OTT Releases This Week: Kalki 2898 AD, Angry Young Men, and More
  6. Dell XPS 13 (9345) Review: eXtreme Performance System?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Reportedly Spotted on Samsung OTA Server
  8. You Can Watch Select Premier League Matches on Disney+ Hotstar in 4K
  9. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Review: Same Same but Different?
  10. Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Price Range Tipped; May Cost Same as Its Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Again; Said to Get Micro-Curved Display
  2. Future Apple Vision Pro Models May Come With Lenses That Can Be Tuned for Vision Correction
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Said to Launch Soon; Key Features Including Camera Details Surface Online
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Mission’s Pragyan Rover Finds Evidence of an Ancient Magma Ocean Near Moon’s South Pole
  5. Sony Announces Layer-2 Blockchain ‘Soneium’ in Collaboration with Startale Labs
  6. MIT Engineers Create Miniature Zinc-Air Batteries for Cell-Sized Robots, Revolutionising Autonomous Technology
  7. Black Myth: Wukong Launch on Xbox Series S/X Was Reportedly Delayed Over a 'Tech Issue'
  8. Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 Price in India Discounted for Limited Period, Now Starts at Rs. 25,999
  9. ISRO Chief Says NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams’ Situation a Lesson for Gaganyaan Mission: Report
  10. Supermassive Black Holes Might Be Responsible for the Death of a Galaxy, Says Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »