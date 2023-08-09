Technology News

Chandrayaan-3 Moves Closer to Moon’s Surface After Another Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre

As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres is being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 August 2023 16:49 IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moves Closer to Moon’s Surface After Another Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre

Photo Credit: Reuters

According to ISRO sources, there will be two more orbit reduction manoeuvres

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-3 successfully entered the Lunar orbit on August 5
  • The next operation is scheduled for August 14
  • Chandrayaan-3's lander will make a soft landing on the Moon on August 23

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft moved closer to the Moon's surface on Wednesday after it underwent another orbit reduction manoeuvre, ISRO said. India's ambitious third Moon mission's spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 after the launch on July 14, had entered into lunar orbit or the Moon's orbit on August 5.

"Even closer to the moon's surface. Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed today," ISRO said in a tweet.

The next operation is scheduled for August 14, between 11.30am and 12.30pm, ISRO said.

A similar orbit reduction manoeuvre was carried out by the ISRO on Sunday.

As the mission progresses, a series of manoeuvres is being conducted by ISRO to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3's orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

According to ISRO sources, there will be two more orbit reduction manoeuvres to bring the spacecraft closer to the Moon.

These manoeuvres will be performed on August 14 and 16 to reach 100 km orbit, following which the landing module, comprising the lander and rover will break away from the propulsion module.

After this, the lander is expected to undergo a "deboost" (the process of slowing down) and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.

Over five moves in the three weeks since the July 14 launch, ISRO had lifted the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into orbits farther and farther away from the Earth.

Then, on August 1 in a key manoeuvre -- a slingshot move -- the spacecraft was sent successfully towards the Moon from Earth's orbit. Following this trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft escaped from orbiting the Earth and began following a path that would take it to the vicinity of the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of lander and rover configuration.

It comprises an indigenous propulsion module, lander module, and a rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions.

The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate rover roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

The lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the rover that will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the Moon's surface during the course of its mobility.

The lander and the rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan 3, ISRO
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch on August 14, Design Revealed in Official Renders

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3 Moves Closer to Moon’s Surface After Another Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  3. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  4. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Tipped to Launch With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  5. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  6. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get a New 3x Telephoto Sensor
  8. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Micromax Reportedly Exploring an EV Venture Amid Declining Phone Sales
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Receives Nothing OS 2.0.2 Update; Users Complain of Poor Camera Quality: All Details
  2. Chandrayaan-3 Moves Closer to Moon’s Surface After Another Orbit Reduction Manoeuvre
  3. Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Confirmed to Launch on August 14, Design Revealed in Official Renders
  4. Micromax Exploring Electric Vehicle Venture Following Decline in Smartphone Sales, Layoffs: Report
  5. Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, May Sport 200-Megapixel Primary Rear Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy A05 Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Android 13: All Details
  7. Blockchain Capital's Hacked X Account Advertises Fake Token Giveaway: Report
  8. Honor Magic V2 Set to Launch Globally at IFA 2023; Another Foldable Phone Set to Be Unveiled
  9. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Teased; Rain Touch Display, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed
  10. Made in Heaven Season 2 to Only Murders in the Building 3: Top Web Series to Watch This Week
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.