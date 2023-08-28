Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch Carrying NASA, ESA Made Satellite, for Third Time

Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch Carrying NASA, ESA-Made Satellite, for Third Time

The "Moon Sniper" is so called because JAXA is aiming to land it within 100 metres (330 feet) of a specific target on the Moon.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 August 2023 10:12 IST
Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch Carrying NASA, ESA-Made Satellite, for Third Time

Photo Credit: ISRO

Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photographs Chandrayaan-3 Lander

Highlights
  • Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe
  • Last week India landed Chandrayaan 3 near the Moon's south pole
  • India's success came days after a Russian probe crashed

Japan's space agency on Monday postponed for the third time the launch of its "Moon Sniper" lunar mission due to poor weather.

The H2-A rocket due to blast off from the southern island of Tanegashima was also carrying a research satellite developed with NASA and the European Space Agency.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) gave no new date for the start of the mission, which comes after India successfully landed a probe on the Moon last week.

MHI Launch Services, the rocket co-developer, said on the social media platform X that the mission was called off "because it was confirmed that the upper wind does not satisfy the constraints at launch".

Last week India landed a craft near the Moon's south pole, a historic triumph for the world's most populous nation and its low-cost space programme.

Previously, only the United States, Russia and China had managed to put a spacecraft on the lunar surface, and none on the south pole.

India's success came days after a Russian probe crashed in the same region, and four years after a previous Indian attempt failed at the last moment.

Japan has also tried before, attempting last year to land a lunar probe named Omotenashi, carried on NASA's Artemis 1, but the mission went wrong and communications were lost.

In April, Japanese start-up ispace failed in an ambitious attempt to become the first private company to land on the Moon, losing communication after what the firm called a "hard landing".

The "Moon Sniper" is so called because JAXA is aiming to land it within 100 metres (330 feet) of a specific target on the Moon, far less than the usual range of several kilometres.

Japan has also had problems with launch rockets, with failures after liftoff of the next-generation H3 model in March and the normally reliable solid-fuel Epsilon the previous October.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Japan, Moon Sniper, H2-A Rocket, NASA, European Space Agency (ESA), Moon, research satellite, India, Chandrayaan 3
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification; Imminent Launch Expected: Report

Related Stories

Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch Carrying NASA, ESA-Made Satellite, for Third Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  2. Vivo V29e Expected to Debut in India at This Price
  3. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  4. Xiaomi X Series (2023) 65-inch Ultra-HD Smart TV (L65M8-A2IN) Review
  5. YouTube Music Rolling Out Live Lyrics Feature on Android, iOS
  6. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  7. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India
  8. Vivo V29e Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown Spot on Lunar Surface Named as Shiva Shakti Point
  10. Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Debut OTT Film, Releasing September 21 on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Japan Postpones ‘Moon Sniper’ Rocket Launch Carrying NASA, ESA-Made Satellite, for Third Time
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Clears Bluetooth SIG Certification; Imminent Launch Expected: Report
  3. Vivo V29e Price in India, Storage Options Leaked Ahead of August 28 Launch: Report
  4. YouTube Music Rolling Out Live Lyrics Feature on Android, iOS
  5. Honor Magic Vs 2 Reportedly Appears on China’s 3C Listing; Could Debut as Another Foldable Phone
  6. Redmi Note 13 Pro, Note 13 Pro+ Spotted on TENAA Listing; Specifications Revealed: Report
  7. Chandrayaan-3 Touchdown Spot on Lunar Surface to Be Known as Shiva Shakti Point: Prime Minister Modi
  8. Meta Faces Criticism in Canada for Blocking News on Facebook Amid Wildfires
  9. Sony Xperia 5 V Set to Launch on September 1, Reveals Announcement Teaser
  10. Swiggy Said to Have Initiated Talks for IPO Plans, Eyes Stock Listing in 2024
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.