Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold to Be Produced in Limited Quantities; Samsung Plans to Review Market Reception: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, first showcased at APEC 2025, is expected to transform from a 6.5-inch folded display to a 10-inch tablet-like screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 20:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 (pictured) is the company's latest flagship foldable smartphone

Highlights
  • Report says Samsung is testing market response with limited rollout
  • Suppliers await Samsung’s decision on future TriFold production plans
  • Galaxy Z TriFold expected in select markets like Korea and Singapore
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, the company's long-awaited triple folding smartphone, is shaping up to be one of its most exclusive devices. According to a new report from a South Korean news outlet, the tech giant has produced 20,000 to 30,000 parts for its dual-hinged foldable, signalling a highly cautious approach to its launch. The device, unveiled at APEC 2025, showcases an all-new design that lets the device's screen expand from 6.5 inches to 10 inches, using a folding mechanism that differs from the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate. However, its limited production suggests Samsung is prioritising risk control and market testing over mass availability.

Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold Could Be Its Most Exclusive Foldable Ever

The Elec reports that Samsung is adopting a highly cautious strategy with its debut Galaxy Z TriFold, restricting production to a very limited quantity. Citing industry sources, the publication claims that the company has produced only 20,000 to 30,000 parts for the handset so far, which is far below the typical output for a flagship smartphone. This conservative production plan is said to reflect Samsung's reluctance to overcommit resources to a device that is both technically challenging and costly to manufacture on a larger scale.

The Galaxy Z TriFold, unveiled at APEC 2025, is described as Samsung's most daring foldable yet, showcasing a dual-hinged mechanism that transforms from a 6.5-inch folded display to a 10-inch tablet-like screen. Although it marks a significant milestone in foldable innovation, reports indicate Samsung's main focus is to gauge market response rather than aim for mass sales. The device's complex engineering and a projected price tag of around $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,21,700) appear to be the main reasons behind the company's limited release plan.

Sources from Samsung's supply chain told the South Korean publication that the company has not issued any follow-up orders for components, creating uncertainty among suppliers. Many are still awaiting direction, with Samsung expected to decide by December whether it will extend production beyond this initial batch, according to the report. For now, most partners reportedly remain on standby, unclear about the company's long-term intentions for the device.

This restrained approach contrasts sharply with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which achieved stronger-than-expected sales earlier this year. In response, Samsung reportedly boosted production by around 260,000 units in September, reflecting confidence in that model's popularity. With the TriFold, however, the company seems far more reserved, positioning it as a niche product rather than a mainstream offering.

Analysts believe the limited production indicates that the Galaxy Z TriFold is intended more as a proof of concept or a collector's edition than a mass-market smartphone. With extremely restricted availability and only select regions expected to receive it, the TriFold could become one of Samsung's rarest and most exclusive devices, embodying both its design ambition and its measured approach to next-generation foldables. It has previously been tipped to be available in select global markets, including China, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the UAE.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Design, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch, Samsung Galaxy tri fold, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
