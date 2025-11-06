Technology News
Scientists Create Bullet-Proof Fiber Stronger and Thinner Than Kevlar

New ultra-strong fiber beats Kevlar in strength and toughness tests, promising lighter protective gear.

Updated: 6 November 2025 23:15 IST
Scientists Create Bullet-Proof Fiber Stronger and Thinner Than Kevlar

Photo Credit: Matter (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.matt.2025.102496

New super-fibre surpasses Kevlar in strength and bullet resistance, enabling lighter armour.

Highlights
  • New fiber is stronger and tougher than Kevlar
  • Aligned nanotubes boost strength and energy absorption
  • Record toughness over doubles previous high
Kevlar, which for a long time has been the gold standard when it comes to stopping bullets, could soon be getting some competition. Researchers have developed new composite fibres that are at least twice as good at withstanding impacts as the fabric currently used in soft body armour and about 20 times better than Kevlar alone. Detailed in the journal Matter, the discovery material could be used to create superior body armour, helmets, and wearable items that guard our bodies against harm without sacrificing ease and increasing stress on the body over traditional materials—a major advance in terms of personal and military defence.

New Super-Fiber Outperforms Kevlar, Offering Thinner and Tougher Bullet-Proof Protection

According to the published report in Matter, a research team led by Jin Zhang at Peking University created this super-fibre by combining a special aramid material, similar to Kevlar, with treated long carbon nanotubes. These are very thin, stiff walls of carbon. The fibre becomes extremely strong and tear-resistant and capable of absorbing large amounts of energy by perfectly aligning the aramid chains with the nanotubes in a parallel fashion, said scientists. It prevents the material from breaking or being weakened by the impact.

The new fibre set a record for toughness at 706.1 megajoules per cubic meter, more than double the prior high mark among protective fibres. Ballistic testing proved that fabric woven from the material can stop bullets better than any other such fabric produced today, even at much thinner layers. Researchers say this breakthrough may remove the usual strength-versus-brittleness trade-off in protective materials like spacesuits and body armour.

Scientists say atom-level fibre engineering could yield lighter, sustainable armour for military and emergency workers and innovative civilian protection.

 

