China is reportedly preparing to activate one of the world's most advanced X-ray light sources, the High Energy Photon Source (HEPS), located near Beijing. This facility, built at a cost of $657 million, is expected to emit X-ray beams into experimental stations by late December. The fourth-generation synchrotron, one of only a few worldwide, is said to enable researchers to examine atomic-scale structures of proteins, materials, and chemical reactions. Final operational approval from the National Development and Reform Commission is being awaited before its inauguration.

Breakthrough Capabilities of HEPS

HEPS generates x-ray light by accelerating electrons to high energies and directing them along a circular track, as per a Science.org report. The emitted synchrotron radiation, primarily "hard" x-rays, is distributed into 14 initial beamlines. Scientists will utilise these beams to image structures at atomic and nanometre scales, as well as observe chemical processes in nanoseconds.

According to ScienceAdvancer, Mingda Li, a materials quantum properties expert at MIT, described this as a groundbreaking moment for synchrotron research, likening it to the unveiling of a new telescope that uncovers previously unseen phenomena.

Applications in Structural Biology and Materials Science

As reported by the publication, Dong Yuhui, Deputy Director at the Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP), noted that HEPS will significantly advance research in structural biology. The technology will reportedly allow high-resolution imaging of protein machines, viruses, and cellular structures in their natural environments. However, managing the vast data generated by these experiments remains a key challenge.

Global Competition and Future Plans

HEPS marks Asia's first fourth-generation synchrotron, positioning China as a leader in advanced light source technology. While upgrades are said to be planned for Japan's SPring-8 facility to create SPring-8-II by 2029, HEPS intends to remain competitive. The addition of 30 to 32 beamlines over the next five years has been announced by Dong, ensuring its capabilities continue to evolve and support diverse scientific pursuits.

By January 2025, proposals from the global research community will reportedly be accepted, with intense competition expected for beam time.