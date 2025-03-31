Technology News
China’s 2D Transistor Could Transform Processors with Higher Speeds and Efficiency

Researchers in China have developed a 2D transistor that may boost processor speeds and reduce power consumption.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 March 2025 17:12 IST
Photo Credit: Intel Corporation

Highlights
  • China’s 2D transistor could increase chip speed by 40%
  • Bismuth-based design may improve efficiency and reduce power use
  • Silicon-free chips could help China reduce reliance on imports
An important breakthrough in transistor technology has been reported by researchers in China. They claim that a newly developed silicon-free transistor could significantly enhance processing speeds while reducing energy consumption. The transistor was designed using two-dimensional materials. This development, if successfully integrated into processors, has the potential to increase chip performance by 40 percent compared to existing silicon-based chips while consuming 10 percent less power.

New Materials and Architecture in Semiconductor Technology

According to the study published in Nature, the research team introduced a gate-all-around field-effect transistor (GAAFET) built using bismuth oxyselenide. This structure is different from the conventional fin field-effect transistors (FinFETs) by completely surrounding the transistor's source with a gate on all four sides instead of three. The researchers suggested that this design improves electrostatic control and allows for higher drive currents. This will lead to more efficient performance.

Bismuth-Based Transistors and Their Advantages

As reported by the South China Morning Post, lead author Hailin Peng, Professor of Chemistry at Peking University, described the innovation as a shift from conventional materials rather than an extension of existing technology. The study states that bismuth oxyselenide offers higher carrier mobility, which enables faster electron movement under an electrical field. The material's high dielectric constant has also been highlighted as a good factor contributing to energy efficiency. The new transistors are reported to be less brittle and more flexible than silicon-based alternatives.

Implications for China's Semiconductor Industry

If these transistors are successfully developed for large-scale production, China could bypass restrictions on advanced chip procurement. By using an alternative semiconductor material, Chinese manufacturers could move towards an independent chip-making process, reducing reliance on existing technology from global semiconductor firms.

