China Loses 26 Percent of Its Glaciers Due to Global Warming, Claims New Study

China has lost 26 percent of its glacier coverage since the 1960s, with warming trends driving rapid ice loss.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 April 2025 23:07 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/mariohagen

China's glaciers have shrunk by 26 percent over six decades.

  • China's glaciers shrank 26 percent since the 1960s due to warming
  • Nearly 7,000 small glaciers have vanished completely
  • Glacier loss threatens water security and ecosystems
China has reportedly witnessed a significant decline in glacier area over the last six decades. As per a new study published online,  the country has lost nearly 26 percent of its total glacier coverage since the 1960s. The study claims that the lost of such glacier area might be due to the rapid increase in global temperatures around the globe. Official data confirmed that close to 7000 small glaciers have entirely vanished from the landscape. The shrinking of glacier masses has been observed to accelerate over the past few years as warming trends continue to intensify.

Glacier Loss Confirmed by Chinese Academy of Sciences

According to a study released by the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources under the Chinese Academy of Sciences it was recorded that China's glacier area had reduced to nearly 46000 square kilometres by 2020. The total number of glaciers was stated to be around 69000 at that time. This marked a steep fall from an earlier figure of approximately 59000 square kilometres reported between 1960 and 1980 when glacier count stood at roughly 46000.

Impact of Glacier Retreat on Water Security and Environment

The melting of glaciers has raised concerns over freshwater availability across several regions. Environmental agencies have cautioned that the loss of glacier mass may result in higher competition for water resources in the years to come. The Tibetan Plateau which hosts a large portion of these glaciers has been referred to as the Third Pole owing to the vast ice reserves it holds.

Efforts to Slow Glacier Melting

Attempts have been made by Chinese authorities to slow the melting process through technological interventions. Artificial snow systems and snow blankets have been deployed as part of these initiatives.

Further reading: China, glaciers, climate change, global warming, ice loss, water security
