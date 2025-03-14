Technology News
2,200-Year-Old Chinese Burial Uncovers Woman with Toxic Red-Stained Teeth

A rare burial in China has revealed a woman with cinnabar-stained teeth, offering insights into Silk Road-era customs.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2025 13:00 IST
2,200-Year-Old Chinese Burial Uncovers Woman with Toxic Red-Stained Teeth

Photo Credit: Qian Wang et al. Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, 2025

2,200-Year-Old Burial in China Reveals Woman with Cinnabar-Stained Teeth

Highlights
  • 2,200-year-old burial in China reveals cinnabar-stained teeth
  • The toxic red pigment was mixed with animal protein for application
  • Discovery linked to Silk Road trade, status, or shamanic practices
A burial site in northwestern China has revealed a woman's remains with an unusual feature—her teeth were painted with cinnabar, a toxic red mineral composed of mercury and sulfur. The grave, dated between 2,200 and 2,050 years ago, was found in Turpan City, Xinjiang, along a major Silk Road trade route. Archaeologists identified the remains as belonging to the Gushi people, known for their equestrian culture. The significance of cinnabar-stained teeth in ancient societies has not been previously documented.

First Recorded Case of Cinnabar on Teeth

According to a study published in Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, this is the first known instance of cinnabar being applied to human teeth. Qian Wang, professor of biomedical sciences at Texas A&M University College of Dentistry, told Live Science that no other ancient burial worldwide has exhibited this practice. The analysis of the red pigment, conducted through spectroscopy methods, confirmed the presence of cinnabar mixed with an animal protein, possibly egg yolk or egg white, to facilitate application.

Possible Cultural and Ritualistic Significance

The purpose behind the red pigment remains unclear. Experts suggest connections to cosmetic practices, social status, or shamanistic rituals. Other burials in the region have shown evidence of facial paintings and tattoos, indicating the possibility of broader body adornment traditions. The Xinjiang region does not have natural cinnabar deposits, implying that the substance was imported, possibly from West Asia, Europe, or other parts of China.

Health Risks of Cinnabar Exposure

Li Sun, professor of geology at Collin College, noted the potential health risks associated with cinnabar use. Mercury exposure is linked to neurological damage, yet no traces of mercury poisoning were detected in the woman's bones. The frequency and duration of exposure remain uncertain.

2,200-Year-Old Chinese Burial Uncovers Woman with Toxic Red-Stained Teeth
