T Coronae Borealis Nova Event: When and Where to See the 'Blaze Star'

T Coronae Borealis, a recurrent nova, may soon brighten significantly. Here's when and where to see this rare event.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2025 16:00 IST
T Coronae Borealis Nova Event: When and Where to See the 'Blaze Star'

Photo Credit: NASA

T Coronae Borealis Nova Event: When and Where to See the 'Blaze Star'

Highlights
  • TCoronae Borealis is expected to brighten dramatically soon
  • The nova event will make the star briefly visible to the naked eye
  • Corona Borealis rises after sunset, making observation easier
T Coronae Borealis, commonly known as the 'Blaze Star,' is expected to undergo a rare outburst, making it visible to the naked eye for a short period. Located around 3,000 light-years away in the constellation Corona Borealis, this recurrent nova brightens approximately every 80 years due to a thermonuclear explosion on its surface. Predictions had placed the event between April and September 2024, but as it has not yet occurred, astronomers believe the eruption is imminent. The star has remained faint in recent months, but with its host constellation rising in the evening sky, skywatchers have a key opportunity to locate it before its expected brightening.

Predicted Timing of the Nova

According to reports, the constellation Corona Borealis will become visible in the eastern sky about three hours after sunset in March 2025. Within four hours of sunset, the star's position will be easier to identify. If the nova occurs as predicted, the star's brightness will rapidly increase, reaching a magnitude similar to Polaris, the North Star, before fading over the following days. Since such an event has not been observed since 1946, astronomers are closely monitoring any changes in brightness.

Where to Locate T Coronae Borealis

T Coronae Borealis is positioned between two of the brightest stars in the night sky—Vega in the northeast and Arcturus in the east. Locating the Big Dipper and following the arc of its handle to Arcturus provides a simple way to find the constellation. Corona Borealis appears as a semicircle of stars, with the ‘Blaze Star' situated near Epsilon CrB, one of its brighter members.

Understanding the Nova Event

T Coronae Borealis is a binary star system consisting of a white dwarf and a red giant. Over time, the white dwarf accumulates material from its companion until a thermonuclear reaction ignites, causing a dramatic increase in brightness. Observations in 2023 suggested that the nova was approaching, though an explosion has yet to be recorded. Since such an event is expected to last about a week, astronomers are encouraging skywatchers to familiarize themselves with the star's location in advance.

Further reading: T Coronae Borealis, Blaze Star, nova event, astronomy, night sky, spacewatch, celestial events, skywatching, Corona Borealis
T Coronae Borealis Nova Event: When and Where to See the 'Blaze Star'
Comment

