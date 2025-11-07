Technology News
Ziddi Ishq OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay Starrer

Written and directed by Raj Chakraborty, Ziddi Ishq is an upcoming web series that will stream on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2025 23:30 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Ziddi Ishq is an upcoming Web Series
  • It is a remake of Parineeta, a 2019 Bengali film
  • Streaming begins from Nov 21st, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Ziddi Ishq is an upcoming web series that has been written and directed by Raj Chakraborty. This series is surprisingly a remake of the 2019 Bengali Film Parineeta. As witnessed in the teaser, this series follows a high school student who has a crush on her tuition teacher. But, as the feelings get deeper for the teacher, she faces sarcasm and gets teased for her one-sided love. The sequences then turn intense, packed with sorrow and negative obsession by overwhelming anger.

When and Where to Watch Ziddi Ishq

This series is landing on Nov. 21st, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ziddi Ishq

This JioHotstar original series is a remake of Parineeta, a Bengali film, and revolves around a high school student named Mehul (portrayed by Aditi Sudhir Pohankar), who secretly crushes over her tuition teacher, Shekhar Da (Played by Parambrata Chattopadhyay). However, her love begins to turn into an obsession, and when she is confronted by her friends for one-sided love, while getting teased, her feelings suddenly begin to spark anger. The series will explore themes of one-sided love, aggression, and obsession. The sequences are expected to be packed with intense drama, mixed emotions, and negative obsession.

Cast and Crew of Ziddi Ishq

This web series has been written and directed by Raj Chakraborty. It stars Aditi Sudhir Pohankar and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the lead roles, further supported by Priyanshu Painyuli, Barkha Bisht, Bibriti Chatterjee, and more in the prominent roles.

Reception of Ziddi Ishq

This series is yet to be released on the digital screens. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is not available.

 

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Allegations of ChatGPT's Role in Suicides and Mental Breakdown: Report
GTA 6 Delayed Again: Here Are Five Open World Crime Games to Play While You Wait

