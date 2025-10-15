Technology News
Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune

Astronomers propose ‘Planet Y’, a hidden Earth-size world possibly orbiting closer than ‘Planet Nine’.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2025 20:05 IST
Astronomers Detect Hints Of Hidden Earth-Sized Planet Beyond Neptune

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Astronomers found clues of hidden Planet Y, possibly nearer than Planet Nine

Highlights
  • Planet Y may orbit closer than ‘Planet Nine’
  • A hidden planet could explain tilted KBO orbits
  • New study suggests a rocky world like Earth
Astronomers believe they may have uncovered evidence of a hidden Earth-size planet lurking in the outer solar system. Dubbed “Planet Y”, the proposed world could be nearly twice as close to Earth as the long theorised “Planet Nine”, potentially increasing our solar system's planet count to ten if both exist. Although scientists suggest it could be found within three years, they caution that there's still no proof of its presence, and some experts remain doubtful of the claim.

Tilted Kuiper Belt Orbits May Reveal a Hidden Earth-Like Planet Beyond Neptune

As per a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers analysed the orbits of 50 Kuiper Belt objects and found them tilted by about 15 degrees, an alignment best explained by a hidden planet. The team, led by Princeton astrophysicist Amir Siraj, traced out that the data shows a rocky world of somewhere between Mercury and Earth's mass orbiting 100 to 200 times farther from the Sun than our planet.

But some astronomers were sceptical as they noted that the data were sparse. Astronomer Samantha Lawler added that the findings were “not definitive”. However, among others, Patryk Sofia Lykawk specified that the theory was possible but required more evidence to adhere to it.

The newly completed Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile is expected to have a remarkable role in confirming or dismissing the idea. Its innovative telescope is expected to catch the elusive planet itself or capture more information about other Kuiper Belt objects that fill in its existence.

 

Further reading: Planet Nine, solar system, astronomy, science
