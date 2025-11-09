Technology News
Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Radhika Apte-Starrer

Directed by Tisca Chopra, Saali Mohabbat is a highly emotional and thought-provoking thriller film that follows the life of a housewife.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2025 11:30 IST
Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Radhika Apte-Starrer

Photo Credit: Zee5

Tisca Chopra presents a gripping tale of betrayal, infidelity, murder, and consequences

  • Saali Mohabbat is an upcoming thriller film
  • It features Radhika Apte in the lead role
  • Streaming soon, only on Zee 5
Directed by Tisca Chopra, Saali Mohabbat is a suspense thriller movie that stars Radhika Apte in the lead role. The movie revolves around a housewife who becomes entangled in the web of infidelity, betrayal, and murder. Furthermore, the sequences become more intense as the film commences, and certainly leave the viewers stunned with its thought-provoking plot. The film also has ample suspense and keeps the audience glued to their seats until the end. Soon, it will be making its way to the digital screens.

When and Where to Watch Saali Mohabbat

This film will stream on Zee 5 soon. The OTT platform recently confirmed on X by releasing a poster.

Official Trailer and Plot of Saali Mohabbat

This thriller film follows a housewife named Smita (Played by Saali Mohabbat), who belongs to a small village called Furstagadh. However, her life isn't what it looks like - she is deeply entangled in the web of lies, infidelity, betrayal, and murder.

The film follows dual timelines, where a modern-day woman, Kavita, who has recently caught her husband cheating, is narrating the story of Smita. What unfolds next is a blend of suspense, mysteries, and the blurred lines between the present and the past.

Cast and Crew of Saali Mohabbat

This Radhika Apte starrer film has been produced by Manish Malhotra, Jyoti Deshpande, and Dinesh Malhotra. Other prominent faces in the key roles include Anurag Kashyap, Divyendu Sharma, Chahat Arora, Kusha Kapila, Sharat Saxena, and more. The cinematography has been done by Vidushi Tiwari.

Reception of Saali Mohabbat

This movie premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa, on November 22nd, 2024. The digital release is yet to be confirmed; henceforth, the IMDb rating is not available.

 

Jio’s Free Google AI Pro Subscription Is Live for All Age Groups: How to Claim

