Technology News
English Edition

Kamaro 2 Is Streaming Now on Sun NXT: Know All About the Horror Suspense Film

Written and directed by Paramesh, Kamaro 2 is a Kannada horror film that is now streaming online.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 November 2025 12:30 IST
Kamaro 2 Is Streaming Now on Sun NXT: Know All About the Horror Suspense Film

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

Sara investigates her sister’s disappearance in the haunted Kamarottu house, uncovering chilling secrets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kamaro 2 is a Kannada horror film
  • It is a sequel to the original Kamarottu Checkpost
  • Streaming now, only on SunNXT
Advertisement

Written and directed by Paramesh, Kamaro 2 is a Kannada horror film that has finally arrived on the digital screens. The film revolves around a paranormal investigator who embarks on a mission to search for her missing sister at the haunted Kamarottu house. However, as she begins her hunt, she uncovers dark spiritual secrets and is confronted by a young couple who are also being affected by the supernatural activities. The sequences are nerve-wrenching and keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

When and Where to Watch Kamaro 2

This movie is now available to stream on Sun NXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kamaro 2

This Kannada horror film is a sequel to Kamarottu Checkpost. The film follows Sara (played by Priyanka Upendra), a paranormal investigator, who visits the haunted Kamarottu House, only to find her missing sister.

However, she then experiences eerie and supernatural forces that lead her to uncover some dark, hidden secrets of the place. Also, she connects with a young couple, who are significantly affected by these unnatural forces. Now, Sara will confide the spiritual secrets of the house, which began in the original Kamarottu Checkpost.

Cast and Crew of Kamaro 2

This film stars Priyanka Upendra in the lead role, accompanied by other prominent stars like Rajani Bharadwaj, Swaminathan Anantharaman, Anil Bobby, Neenasam Ashwath, and more. The music composition has been delivered by At. Ravish, while Pwan Gowda has produced the film.

Reception of Kamaro 2

This film was theatrically released on August 22nd, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sun NXT, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Radhika Apte-Starrer

Related Stories

Kamaro 2 Is Streaming Now on Sun NXT: Know All About the Horror Suspense Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Finally Find Why Sodium-Ion Batteries Lose Voltage
#Latest Stories
  1. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Culling Game Arc
  2. Jurassic World: Rebirth OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Scarlett Johansson-Starrer
  3. Karam Is Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayali Action Thriller
  4. Kamaro 2 Is Streaming Now on Sun NXT: Know All About the Horror Suspense Film
  5. Saali Mohabbat OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Radhika Apte-Starrer
  6. Scientists Identify Oxygen Trapping Weakens Sodium-Ion Battery Performance
  7. Scientists Develop Two-Level Strategy to Power Next-Gen Lithium–Sulphur Batteries
  8. The Offering Is Streaming Now: Know Where to Watch the Supernatural Horror Online
  9. Lazarus Is Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know All About Harlan Coben's Horror Thriller Series
  10. The Vince Staples Show Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix: Know All About the Comedy Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »