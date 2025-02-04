Concerns over the stability of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) have resurfaced, with a recent study indicating that the current system has not weakened since the 1960s. The AMOC, which includes the Gulf Stream, plays a crucial role in regulating global climate by transporting heat from the tropics to the Northern Hemisphere. Any slowdown could result in severe climate disruptions, including extreme weather patterns and colder temperatures in parts of Europe. While the study suggests that the system has remained steady, conflicting research and expert opinions indicate that uncertainty remains.

Findings from Recent Study

According to a study published in Nature Communications, AMOC strength has remained stable over the past six decades. Researchers used updated climate models, which factor in greenhouse gas concentrations, to reassess commonly used indicators like sea surface temperature. The study suggests that sea-air heat flux, which measures heat exchange between the ocean and the atmosphere, is a more reliable metric. Findings indicate no significant reduction in heat transfer, suggesting AMOC has not yet weakened.

Nicholas Foukal, assistant scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and a co-author of the study, stated in a press release that while anticipated changes in AMOC have not yet occurred, this does not rule out a future slowdown.

Experts Raise Concerns Over Methodology

Several scientists have questioned the reliability of the study's methodology. Maya Ben-Yami, a climate researcher at the Technical University of Munich, told Live Science in an email that various climate indicators used to assess AMOC trends can produce differing results, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions.

Stefan Rahmstorf, professor of oceanography at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, stated to Live Science that uncertainties in heat transfer measurements could lead to inaccurate estimates. He argued that other models used in past research, which indicate AMOC has already weakened, may be more reliable.

Future Slowdown Remains Certain

Despite disagreements over AMOC's current state, researchers widely agree that its weakening is inevitable. David Thornalley, professor of climate and ocean science at University College London, told Live Science that past studies suggest AMOC began weakening in the 1800s and has remained relatively stable in recent decades. The possibility of future disruptions remains a major concern, with scientists emphasising that even with significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, AMOC will likely slow down in the coming years.