Discovery of Hidden Ninth Planet in Solar System Could Reshape Astronomy, Claims New Study

Astronomers are investigating the possibility of a hidden ninth planet beyond Neptune, which could explain unusual orbital patterns in the Kuiper Belt.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2024 23:22 IST
Photo Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory

New Horizons captured Pluto in 2015, after its 2006 demotion from planet status.

Highlights
  • Astronomers search for a hidden ninth planet beyond Neptune's orbit
  • Gravitational anomalies suggest presence of Planet Nine in Kuiper Belt
  • New telescope technology may soon confirm existence of Planet Nine
Astronomers may be on the brink of uncovering a ninth hidden planet in our solar system. As theories surrounding its existence gain momentum, the hypothetical planet, often referred to as "Planet Nine," is suspected to be located far beyond Neptune, in the Kuiper Belt. The Kuiper belt is a region filled with icy objects orbiting the Sun. Though no direct observation has been made, researchers have observed peculiar gravitational anomalies in the Kuiper Belt, suggesting the influence of an unseen, massive object.

Evidence for Planet Nine's Existence

The potential existence of Planet Nine first gained scientific traction in 2016. It was when Michael Brown and Konstantin Batygin, professors at the California Institute of Technology, proposed that an unseen planet could explain the unusual orbits of certain Kuiper Belt objects. They theorised that the gravitational pull of this planet may be altering the paths of these distant bodies. Brown was also involved in the reclassification of Pluto as a dwarf planet, suggested that Planet Nine could be significantly larger than Earth, possibly ten times its mass.

Tracking the Unseen Planet

Efforts to locate Planet Nine are ongoing, with multiple observatories around the world dedicating resources to the search. Advances in telescope technology and data analysis have provided scientists with more tools to investigate this mystery, though tracking such a distant and faint object remains challenging. Astronomers are focusing on understanding the unusual orbital patterns of smaller objects in the Kuiper Belt, hoping they may eventually lead to Planet Nine's precise location.

Anticipated Breakthroughs in Near Future

With growing advancements in observational technology and collaborations across the globe, scientists are optimistic. As new telescopes come online and data accumulates, researchers like Brown and Batygin believe that a definitive answer could emerge within the next decade. If discovered, Planet Nine would reshape our understanding of the solar system's boundaries, marking a major scientific milestone in space exploration.

 

Further reading: Planet Nine, Solar System, Astronomy, Kuiper Belt, Hidden Planet, Gravitational Anomalies
