Technology News
English Edition

Researchers Question Authenticity of Mosasaur Fossil in Morocco Mine

A newly discovered mosasaur fossil raises doubts over its authenticity, prompting calls for CT scans

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 13:07 IST
Researchers Question Authenticity of Mosasaur Fossil in Morocco Mine

Photo Credit: NASA

The discovery of a mosasaur fossil

Highlights
  • Mosasaur fossil may be a forgery, researchers claim
  • CT scans needed to verify authenticity of the fossil
  • Fossil from Morocco raises concerns over scientific integrity
Advertisement

Concerns have been raised over the authenticity of a fossil used to describe a mosasaur species that reportedly existed 72 to 66 million years ago. The fossil, discovered in a phosphate mine in Morocco, formed the basis for the classification of Xenodens calminechari, a marine predator with unique saw-like teeth. The 2021 study that introduced this species is now being questioned by researchers, citing inconsistencies in the fossil's structure and provenance.

Questions Raised About Fossil Authenticity

According to the study published in The Anatomical Record, anomalies in the jawbone and teeth have cast doubt on whether the fossil is genuine. Two teeth were observed sharing a single tooth socket, a feature that contradicts the biology of mosasaurs, which typically have one tooth per socket. Dr. Michael Caldwell, a professor of biological sciences at the University of Alberta, noted that mosasaurs continuously replaced their teeth, leaving individual sockets formed by the surrounding bone. He explained this discrepancy to Live Science, emphasising that the overlap of material around the teeth also suggests potential tampering.

Fossil Provenance Under Scrutiny

The fossil was unearthed in a region known for fossils with forged elements, according to the study. Researchers have advocated for computed tomography (CT) scans to verify its authenticity. However, access to the fossil, held by Nick Longrich, a paleontologist at the University of Bath and lead author of the original study, has proven challenging. Henry Sharpe, the lead author of the latest paper, stated to Live Science that withholding information about a holotype specimen is unethical, as such specimens must be accessible for scientific scrutiny.

Calls for further investigation are growing, with researchers emphasizing the importance of verifying the fossil's authenticity to preserve the integrity of scientific records.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mosasaur, Fossil Forgery, Paleontology, Morocco Fossils, Fossil Authenticity, Marine Reptiles
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and Other Models
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Researchers Question Authenticity of Mosasaur Fossil in Morocco Mine
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Promo Images Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  3. Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Sale
  4. Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  5. WhatsApp Brings a New Way to React to Chats
  6. Asus Zenfone 12 Ultra Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Launch Next Month
  7. Realme 14x 4G Receives FCC Certification Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 50,000
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Marks Earth's Hottest Year Ever, Surpassing Critical 1.5 degree Celsius Warming Limit
  2. Meta to Cut Roughly Five Percent of Staff, Targeting Lowest Performers
  3. Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG': OTT Release, Cast, Plot, and More Revealed
  4. Court: State vs A Nobody Starring Priyadarshi, Sivaji and Nani OTT Release Revealed
  5. Siddu Jonnalagadda's Jack OTT Release Confirmed, Coming to Netflix Post Theatrial Release
  6. Elon Musk Sued by US SEC Over Late Disclosure of Twitter Stake
  7. Researchers Question Authenticity of Mosasaur Fossil in Morocco Mine
  8. China Conducts Five Rocket Engine Tests in a Day, Advancing Space Projects
  9. ChatGPT’s New Tasks Feature Signals OpenAI’s Move Toward AI Agents
  10. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $97,000 After Minor Slump, Values of Most Altcoins Increase
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »