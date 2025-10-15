Technology News
Earth May Have Crossed Its First Climate Tipping Point as Coral Reefs Collapse

Rising ocean temperatures push coral reefs to collapse, marking Earth’s first climate tipping point.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 October 2025 07:00 IST
Earth May Have Crossed Its First Climate Tipping Point as Coral Reefs Collapse

Photo Credit: Wikipedia Common

Coral reefs worldwide face collapse as rising temperatures push ecosystems past climate tipping points.

Highlights
  • Coral reefs reach first climate tipping point globally
  • Over 84% of reefs affected by recent bleaching event
  • Experts warn other Earth systems may soon follow
Worldwide temperature surges lead coral reef ecosystems into widespread decline. Researchers specified that this is the Earth's first climate tipping point. For the first time, the planet is inclining towards ecological harm that cannot be reparable. This depicts the significance of curbing greenhouse gas emissions. Experts also denote that if action is not taken quickly, other remarkable systems, such as ice sheets, rainforests, and ocean currents, are going to be impacted. Although this sets off cascades and chain reactions all around the world. Furthermore, during the last two years, it has been noted that coral bleaching has increased. This leaves lifeless and colourless huge stretches of reefs.

Global Coral Bleaching Pushes Earth Past First Climate Tipping Point, Scientists Warn

As per a report from the University of Exeter, the fourth global coral bleaching event started in January 2023 and has already affected more than 84% of the planet's coral ecosystems. Tipping points can no longer be considered a future risk, according to Steve Smith, a lead author and social scientist at Exeter.

Michael Studivan—a coral ecologist at the University of Miami—refers to the fact that rather than being a distant threat, the current bleaching event points out that the crisis is happening now. The report also highlights other planetary risks, namely ice-sheet collapse, rising seas, and Amazon rainforest dieback. Even if there are potential positive tipping points in social and economic systems, such as clean energy adoption.

Scientists Urge Rapid Emission Cuts—Heat-Stressed Coral Reefs Signal Global Ecological Crisis

Environmental changes are indicated by coral reefs. With bleaching, corals expel symbiotic algae under heat stress due to the causing them to lose vital nutrients and colour.

For biodiversity, fisheries, and coastal protection, coral ecosystems create hurdles, as specified by the scientists. Also, millions of people are affected globally. To drag down further planetary tipping points, rapid emission curbs and sustainable environmental control are seen as essential steps.

 

Further reading: global warming, Climate change, Coral reefs, Science

Further reading: global warming, Climate change, Coral reefs, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Physicists Recreate Einstein’s Near-Light-Speed Illusion Predicted 70 Years Ago
F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online

Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
