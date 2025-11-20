The Vivo X300 series is scheduled to be launched in India on December 2. The upcoming lineup, which was introduced in China last month, is expected to include two models — Vivo X300 and X300 Pro. Pricing of both handsets has now been leaked by a tipster ahead of the official debut. The price of the standard model is expected to be in the vicinity of the OnePlus 15 and the Oppo Find X9, while the X300 Pro may cost as much as the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India (Expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's latest X post, the Vivo X300 price in India will begin at Rs. 75,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. If this pricing turns out to be accurate, it would make the Vivo handset the most expensive option amongst its competitors, including the OnePlus 15 and the Oppo Find X9.

The handset is tipped to be offered in a total of three configurations, with the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the Vivo X300 Pro may be set at Rs. 1,09,999. It is likely to be offered in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Oppo has followed a similar strategy with its Find X9 Pro, which is also available in a single variant, priced the same.

This pricing is slightly different from a previous leak by tipster Sanju Choudhary, who suggested that the Find X9 could start in India at Rs. 74,999 for the base model.

Vivo has already confirmed that it will bring the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series to India. As per the tipster, it could be priced at Rs. 20,999. Oppo, on the other hand, sells its Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for Rs. 29,999.

The Vivo Telephoto Extender Kit includes Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses, which enable extended optical zoom without compromising image clarity. The kit is compatible with the dedicated Teleconverter Mode within the camera app, complete with NFC support for instant lens recognition and automatic activation.