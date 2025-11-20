Technology News
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of December Launch

Vivo is confirmed to bring the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series to India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 November 2025 09:24 IST
Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of December Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 series was launched in China in October

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 price may start at Rs. 75,999 for the 12GB+256GB model
  • The Pro variant reportedly matches the Oppo Find X9 Pro's pricing
  • Vivo may price its Telephoto Extender Kit in India at Rs. 20,999
The Vivo X300 series is scheduled to be launched in India on December 2. The upcoming lineup, which was introduced in China last month, is expected to include two models — Vivo X300 and X300 Pro. Pricing of both handsets has now been leaked by a tipster ahead of the official debut. The price of the standard model is expected to be in the vicinity of the OnePlus 15 and the Oppo Find X9, while the X300 Pro may cost as much as the Oppo Find X9 Pro.

Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Price in India (Expected)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav's latest X post, the Vivo X300 price in India will begin at Rs. 75,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. If this pricing turns out to be accurate, it would make the Vivo handset the most expensive option amongst its competitors, including the OnePlus 15 and the Oppo Find X9.

The handset is tipped to be offered in a total of three configurations, with the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants priced at Rs. 81,999 and Rs. 85,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the Vivo X300 Pro may be set at Rs. 1,09,999. It is likely to be offered in a single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. Oppo has followed a similar strategy with its Find X9 Pro, which is also available in a single variant, priced the same.

This pricing is slightly different from a previous leak by tipster Sanju Choudhary, who suggested that the Find X9 could start in India at Rs. 74,999 for the base model.

Vivo has already confirmed that it will bring the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series to India. As per the tipster, it could be priced at Rs. 20,999. Oppo, on the other hand, sells its Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit for Rs. 29,999.

The Vivo Telephoto Extender Kit includes Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses, which enable extended optical zoom without compromising image clarity. The kit is compatible with the dedicated Teleconverter Mode within the camera app, complete with NFC support for instant lens recognition and automatic activation.

Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
