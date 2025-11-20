Technology News
English Edition

Ondo Finance Receives Liechtenstein Approval to Offer ETFs, Tokenised Stocks

Ondo can now offer retail and institutional users access to tokenised securities throughout the EEA.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 16:17 IST
Ondo Finance Receives Liechtenstein Approval to Offer ETFs, Tokenised Stocks

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Thomas Lohmann

Ondo’s EU approval highlights rising interest in regulated tokenised securities

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • MiCA drives rising demand for regulated tokenised financial products
  • Ondo to list more tokenised assets as part of next expansion phase
  • Approval may prompt similar regulatory applications across Europe
Advertisement

US-based tokenisation platform Ondo Global Finance has gained regulatory approval in Europe to offer its users tokenised stocks and ETFs. The licence granted by the Liechtenstein Financial Market Authority (FMA) allows Ondo to “passport” its services across 30 European countries, including the 27 European Union (EU) members plus Norway and Iceland. As per the tokenisation platform, this decision is a major step towards the convergence of traditional financial assets and blockchain infrastructure for over 500 million potential investors, while giving access to regulated on-chain exposure to US markets. 

Liechtenstein Licence Expands Ondo's Tokenised Asset Access Across the EEA

After this approval, Ondo will provide an extensive list of stocks and ETFs represented as tokenised assets on-chain, which enables the European Economic Area (EEA) retail and institutional users to gain access to blockchain-based tokens. The company says that its tokenised securities platform provides a regulatory framework to access digital assets, and fundraising and platform metrics indicate that it has already processed over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,870 crore) in volume. Ondo claims that the FMA's authorisation is based on Liechtenstein's passporting system, which permits locally licensed services to operate throughout the EEA. 

Implementation of Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) has accelerated the regulatory activity across Europe, and as a result, several significant exchanges, such as Bitpanda, OKX, and Crypto.com, have secured licenses to operate throughout the EEA under a single set of rules. An increasing number of Web3 companies that see Europe as a favorable jurisdiction for regulated digital asset services are attracted to the MiCA regulation. Ondo's approval is part of a larger movement in the region towards more precise, passportable compliance requirements for products connected to cryptocurrencies. 

Other firms might also be spurred to apply for similar regulatory approvals for ETFs and tokenised stocks in Europe. Ondo's success could accelerate the adoption of blockchain-based asset models in wider regions and aligns with a rise in institutional interest in tokenised real-world assets (RWAs). 

As per the company, the next step will include listing more securities, supporting more tokenised products, and growing into new chains while maintaining oversight from regulators.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Tokenisation, Liechtenstein, MICA
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Mafia: The Older Country Is Getting a Free Update That Adds New Modes, Features and Races

Related Stories

Ondo Finance Receives Liechtenstein Approval to Offer ETFs, Tokenised Stocks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26
  2. Lava Agni 4 Launches in India With These Features and Specifications
  3. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro Could Be Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus 15R Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  5. OTT Releases This Week: The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, and More
  6. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Imaging Launched in India At This Price
  7. Xiaomi Says Its HyperOS 3 Update Will Launch in India Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ India Launch Confirmed
  9. Realme GT 8 Pro Review: Ricoh GR on a Smartphone?
  10. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature This Snapdragon Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Telegram Rolls Out Live Stories, Auctions for Gifts, Enhanced Liquid Glass UI for iPhone, and More
  2. Ondo Finance Receives Liechtenstein Approval to Offer ETFs, Tokenised Stocks
  3. Mafia: The Older Country Is Getting a Free Update That Adds New Modes, Features and Races
  4. Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Playback Time
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ India Launch Timeline Confirmed: Price, Specifications Expected
  6. Vivo S50 Pro Mini Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; AnTuTu Benchmark Score Teased
  7. OnePlus 15R Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India: See Expected Specifications, Launch Timeline
  8. Google Announces New AI Safety Tools for India, Expands Access to SynthID
  9. Redmi K90 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature 8,000mAh+ Battery
  10. Poco M8 5G Allegedly Spotted on NBTC Certification Site Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »