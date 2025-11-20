Technology News
Realme P4x 5G Specifications Surface on Flipkart, Hinting at Imminent Launch

A microsite for the Realme P4x 5G on Flipkart confirms that the handset will support bypass charging, a gamer-focussed feature.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 19:27 IST
Realme P4x 5G will be the third phone in India in the Realme P4 series

Highlights
  • Realme P4x 5G will support 45W wired fast charging
  • Realme P4x 5G will offer 90 fps gaming in GT Mode
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Realme P4 5G series, comprising the Realme P4 Pro 5G and the Realme P4 5G, was unveiled in India on August 20. Now, the company is confirmed to soon launch another handset in the lineup, dubbed Realme P4x 5G. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming phone is now live on an e-commerce website in the country, revealing its availability and some features. The teaser indicates the handset's display which will feature a hole punch cutout for the selfie camera, and the screen could be surrounded by slim bezels.

Realme P4x 5G Microsite Confirms Flipkart Availability 

A dedicated microsite for the Realme P4x 5G reveals that the handset will be launched soon in India via Flipkart. It appears with the tagline “Built to be Fastest”, hinting that it could be targeted towards gamers. The microsite also confirms a few specific specifications of the soon-to-be-launched handset. Its display is claimed to support 90 fps gameplay in GT Mode, while sporting a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

realme p4x 5g india launch inline Realme P4x 5G

Realme P4x 5G is claimed to be the first phone in its price segment to feature a VC cooling system
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

 

The company claims that the phone will be able to run up to 90 apps simultaneously with “no lag”. The Realme P4x 5G will also feature 45W wired fast charging and bypass charging support. Realme's upcoming phone is claimed to be the only handset in its price segment to feature a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system. Other specifications and features are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Realme's P4x 5G will succeed the Realme P3x 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year, in February. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, it gets a 50-megapixel main rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

As mentioned above, this comes two months after the company launched the Realme P4 Pro 5G and Realme P4 5G in India on August 20. To recap, the Realme P4 Pro 5G sports a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 6,500 nits peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powering the smartphone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

Further reading: Realme P4x 5G, Realme P4x 5G India launch, Realme P4x Specifications, Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 5G series, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
