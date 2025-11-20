As the best time of the week approaches, the viewers get set with their watch list ready for the weekend. However, this week, OTT platforms are gearing up to release some of the most anticipated shows and movies on digital screens. From Family Man returning with a new season to the viewers engaging in a peppy Kapoor Family Dinner, this week promises a high dose of entertainment. Let's dive into some of the top binge-worthy releases of the week:

OTT Releases of the Week

The Family Man: Season 3

Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

Nov. 21st, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Thriller, Action

Thriller, Action Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag

Created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man Season 3 will follow Srikant Tiwari (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee), investigating a rumored secret attack by China that is targeting the North-Eastern states. This season, the new political conflict will surface, keeping the Pandemic as a cover. As Srikant delves deeper into the investigation, he will uncover some of the most shocking revelations and hidden truths.

The Bengal Files

Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

Nov. 21st, 2025 OTT Platform: Zee 5

Zee 5 Genre : Periodic Drama, Thriller

: Periodic Drama, Thriller Cast: Darshan Kumar, Anupma Kher, Puneet Issar, Richard Keep

The Bengal Files unveils one of the hidden chapters of Indian history. It follows a CBI officer named Shiva Pandit (Portrayed by Darshan Kumar), who has been assigned to investigate a case of a missing journalist. His suspicion towards an MLA complicates things further due to tempered evidence. However, as he begins the investigation, he learns the truth about the pre-partition years, the Direct Action Day, and the Noakhali Killings.

Dining With The Kapoors

Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

Nov. 21st, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama, Reality

Drama, Reality Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Armaan Jain

Directed by Smriti Mudhra, this Netflix original show revolves around the Kapoor Family, where the members gather at the dining table for candid conversations. They will share their love for food and how the family's legacy has been closely tied to their culinary interests. Also, the show will celebrate their family's patriarch, Raj Kapoor, as the members will share emotional memories. Their discussions will surface around relationships, career, and shared history. This documentary series has been conceptualized by Armaan Jain.

Ziddi Ishq

Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

Nov. 21st, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Thriller, Dark

Thriller, Dark Cast: Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Priyanshu Painyulli, Barkha Bisht

Remake of Parineeta, a Bengali film, Ziddi Ishq is an intense drama series that revolves around a high school student named Mehul (Aditi Sudhir Pohankar), who secretly crushes over her tuition teacher, Shekhar Da (Parambrata Chattopadhyay). However, her love begins to turn into an obsession when she is confronted by her friends for one-sided love, leading to sparking anger. The series will explore themes of one-sided love, aggression, and obsession

Bison

Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

Nov. 21st, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Sports, Action

Sports, Action Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan

Inspired by the life of real-life Manathi Ganesan, Bison follows the inspiring journey of a young, talented man who comes from a village in Tamil Nadu and belongs to a marginalized caste. However, his journey towards becoming a National Kabaddi Player is hindered due to caste rivalries, violence, and family conflicts. While his father rages against him playing Kabaddi, Kandeeban, a PE Teacher, assesses his capability and passion towards the sport and decides to mentor him further. Soon, as he begins to train, Kittan's aggression and pain are showcased in the Kabaddi Court, and Bison becomes his symbol.

Homebound

Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025

Nov. 21st, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Drama

Drama Cast: Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, Jhanvi Kapoor, Pankaj Dubey

Inspired by the story of migrant workers, Homebound is an intense drama film that revolves around two childhood friends, belonging to a marginalized community, who seek to escape poverty and join the police forces. As they begin their journey towards achieving their goal, only one of them becomes successful. Furthermore, they must navigate their way through the COVID lockdown. The film explores the tested bonds, inequalities, and the struggle to achieve ambition.

Nadu Center

Release Date: Nov. 20th, 2025

Nov. 20th, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Sports, Drama

Sports, Drama Cast: Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black Terrance, Dom

Nadu Center will follow a 17-year-old National Lele Basketball Player named PK, belonging to an Elite institution, who will be transferred to a notorious school as a punishment for misconduct. Surrounded by violence and unhealthy addictions, PK will find it hard to survive within the toxic environment. Only then, the management explores the potential and offer PK to build a basketball team with some of the most notorious students of the school. The show will explore themes of second chances, redemption, and self-discovery.

After The Hunt

Release Date: Nov. 20th, 2025

Nov. 20th, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Psychological, Thriller

Psychological, Thriller Cast: Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg

Written by Nora Garett, After The Hunt revolves around a college professor who finds herself entangled in the accusation of sexual abuse, which involves her student and a close colleague. As she commences the investigation, she must confront the campus politics, secrets from her past, and the conflicts. The film explores themes of consent, trust, betrayal, and politics.

