OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 17 - Nov 23): The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, Bison, and More

Your favorite OTT platforms are ready to hit the digital screens with ultimate drama and action, as well as some comedy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 November 2025 15:17 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Nov 17 - Nov 23): The Family Man Season 3, The Bengal Files, Homebound, Bison, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

Highlights
  • OTT Platforms are set to buzz your digital screens with new releases
  • Top releases include The Family Man S3, Homebound, Ziddi Ishq, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Zee5, Prime Video, Netflix, etc.
As the best time of the week approaches, the viewers get set with their watch list ready for the weekend. However, this week, OTT platforms are gearing up to release some of the most anticipated shows and movies on digital screens. From Family Man returning with a new season to the viewers engaging in a peppy Kapoor Family Dinner, this week promises a high dose of entertainment. Let's dive into some of the top binge-worthy releases of the week:

OTT Releases of the Week

The Family Man: Season 3

  • Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Thriller, Action
  • Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag

Created by Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru, The Family Man Season 3 will follow Srikant Tiwari (portrayed by Manoj Bajpayee), investigating a rumored secret attack by China that is targeting the North-Eastern states. This season, the new political conflict will surface, keeping the Pandemic as a cover. As Srikant delves deeper into the investigation, he will uncover some of the most shocking revelations and hidden truths.

The Bengal Files

  • Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee 5
  • Genre: Periodic Drama, Thriller
  • Cast: Darshan Kumar, Anupma Kher, Puneet Issar, Richard Keep

The Bengal Files unveils one of the hidden chapters of Indian history. It follows a CBI officer named Shiva Pandit (Portrayed by Darshan Kumar), who has been assigned to investigate a case of a missing journalist. His suspicion towards an MLA complicates things further due to tempered evidence. However, as he begins the investigation, he learns the truth about the pre-partition years, the Direct Action Day, and the Noakhali Killings.

Dining With The Kapoors

  • Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama, Reality
  • Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Armaan Jain

Directed by Smriti Mudhra, this Netflix original show revolves around the Kapoor Family, where the members gather at the dining table for candid conversations. They will share their love for food and how the family's legacy has been closely tied to their culinary interests. Also, the show will celebrate their family's patriarch, Raj Kapoor, as the members will share emotional memories. Their discussions will surface around relationships, career, and shared history. This documentary series has been conceptualized by Armaan Jain.

Ziddi Ishq

  • Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Thriller, Dark
  • Cast: Aditi Sudhir Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Priyanshu Painyulli, Barkha Bisht

Remake of Parineeta, a Bengali film, Ziddi Ishq is an intense drama series that revolves around a high school student named Mehul (Aditi Sudhir Pohankar), who secretly crushes over her tuition teacher, Shekhar Da (Parambrata Chattopadhyay). However, her love begins to turn into an obsession when she is confronted by her friends for one-sided love, leading to sparking anger. The series will explore themes of one-sided love, aggression, and obsession

Bison

  • Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Sports, Action
  • Cast: Dhruv Vikram, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Ameer Sultan

Inspired by the life of real-life Manathi Ganesan, Bison follows the inspiring journey of a young, talented man who comes from a village in Tamil Nadu and belongs to a marginalized caste. However, his journey towards becoming a National Kabaddi Player is hindered due to caste rivalries, violence, and family conflicts. While his father rages against him playing Kabaddi, Kandeeban, a PE Teacher, assesses his capability and passion towards the sport and decides to mentor him further. Soon, as he begins to train, Kittan's aggression and pain are showcased in the Kabaddi Court, and Bison becomes his symbol.

Homebound

  • Release Date: Nov. 21st, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Drama
  • Cast: Ishaan Khattar, Vishal Jethwa, Jhanvi Kapoor, Pankaj Dubey

Inspired by the story of migrant workers, Homebound is an intense drama film that revolves around two childhood friends, belonging to a marginalized community, who seek to escape poverty and join the police forces. As they begin their journey towards achieving their goal, only one of them becomes successful. Furthermore, they must navigate their way through the COVID lockdown. The film explores the tested bonds, inequalities, and the struggle to achieve ambition.

Nadu Center

  • Release Date: Nov. 20th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Sports, Drama
  • Cast: Surya SK, Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Sarah Black Terrance, Dom

Nadu Center will follow a 17-year-old National Lele Basketball Player named PK, belonging to an Elite institution, who will be transferred to a notorious school as a punishment for misconduct. Surrounded by violence and unhealthy addictions, PK will find it hard to survive within the toxic environment. Only then, the management explores the potential and offer PK to build a basketball team with some of the most notorious students of the school. The show will explore themes of second chances, redemption, and self-discovery.

After The Hunt

  • Release Date: Nov. 20th, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Psychological, Thriller
  • Cast: Julia Roberts, Andrew Garfield, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg

Written by Nora Garett, After The Hunt revolves around a college professor who finds herself entangled in the accusation of sexual abuse, which involves her student and a close colleague. As she commences the investigation, she must confront the campus politics, secrets from her past, and the conflicts. The film explores themes of consent, trust, betrayal, and politics.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Back to Black Netflix November 17th, 2025
Caught Stealing Apple TV+ November 18th, 2025
The Champagne Problems Netflix November 19th, 2025
The Mighty Nein Amazon Prime Video November 19th, 2025
Thandakaaranyam Amazon Prime Video Novmeber 19th, 2025
A Man on the Inside Season 2 Netflix November 20th, 2025
Jurassic World Chaos Theory: Season 4 Netflix November 20th, 2025
The Roses JioHotstar November 20th, 2025
Co-Ed Amazon MX Player November 20th, 2025
Shades of Life Manorama Max November 21st, 2025
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
