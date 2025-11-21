Oppo Find X9 series was introduced in India earlier this week. The series comprises two smartphones that are equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 chipset, feature Hasselblad-backed camera setups, and run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. Both models go on sale in India later today, with the Find X9 priced starting at Rs. 74,999. Oppo is offering a set of launch benefits, including up to 10 percent instant cashback, no-cost EMI for up to 24 months, zero-down-payment schemes and an exchange bonus through select partners.

Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro Price in India, Offers, Availability

The Oppo Find X9, available in Space Black and Titanium Grey colourways, is offered at Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is listed at Rs. 84,999. The Oppo Find X9 Pro comes in a single 16GB + 512GB configuration, carries a price tag of Rs. 109,999, and is sold in Silk White and Titanium Charcoal shades. Sales for both smartphones begin in India today.

The pricier Find X9 Pro will be available through the Oppo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and major retail outlets, while the Oppo Find X9 can be purchased from the Oppo online store, Flipkart and mainline retail partners, the company confirmed in a press release.

Shoppers can claim up to 10 percent instant cashback when using SBI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank or IDFC First Bank cards across Oppo's online store, Amazon, Flipkart and offline retailers. No-cost EMI plans extend up to 24 months, and Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, and Poonawalla Fincorp customers can enjoy zero-down-payment schemes.

Customers can also receive an exchange bonus of up to 10 percent through Cashify and Servify. Every device in the Find X9 Series includes a hardware defect replacement valid for 180 days. Buyers will also get complimentary access to Google Gemini Pro for three months.

The company added that buyers can also get a Paytm Travel flight voucher worth Rs. 2,000 is available between November 18 and November 30. Jio users can enjoy benefits valued at Rs. 2,250 on postpaid plans of Rs. 649 and higher, and Jio customers aged eighteen to twenty-five are eligible for eighteen months of Gemini Pro at no extra charge.

Oppo Find X9 Series Features, Specifications

The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and is promised five OS upgrades and six years of security updates. The phone is powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, and uses a large VC cooling system.

The Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera setup of the Oppo Find X9 includes three 50-megapixel sensors for wide, ultrawide and telephoto shots, supported by Oppo's Lumo Imaging Engine. It also carries a 32-megapixel front camera, a 7,025mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IP66/68/69 dust and water protection.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro (Review) has a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with the same peak brightness and refresh rate. Its camera system is more advanced, with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, along with a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Pro model uses the same Dimensity 9500 chipset and software support as the Oppo Find X9 but comes with 16GB RAM, a bigger VC cooling area and a larger 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery offering the same wired, wireless and reverse charging capabilities. Connectivity features are identical across both models. They support Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, AI LinkBoost with Oppo RF chip, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, and Galileo. For security, each handset carries a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.