iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26

We already know that the upcoming iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 07:00 IST
iQOO 15 Pre-Booking Begins Today Ahead of Launch in India on November 26

iQOO 15 will be sold in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colourways

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will cost between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000, with launch offers
  • It will sport a 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with 2,600 nits brightness
  • The iQOO 15 will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging
iQOO 15 pre-bookings begin in India today, marking the arrival of the company's next flagship smartphone ahead of its November 26 launch. Gadgets 360 recently exclusively confirmed that the handset will be priced between Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 70,000, inclusive of launch offers. The handset is set to debut with several key upgrades, including Samsung's new 2K M14 LEAD OLED display, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, a 7,000mAh battery and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

iQOO 15 Priority Pass Offers Extended Warranty, TWS Headset

The company will accept pre-bookings for the iQOO 15 via Amazon and the iQOO India e-store at 12pm IST on Thursday (that's today). Customers who pre-book can obtain a Priority Pass that includes a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds and an additional 12-month extended warranty. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on November 26.

Gadgets 360 recently reported that the iQOO 15 will be priced between Rs. 65,000 and Rs. 70,000, inclusive of launch offers. It is confirmed to come in Alpha (black) and Legend (white) colour options.

The iQOO 15 is confirmed to sport Samsung's 2K M14 LEAD OLED display with up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and triple ambient light sensors. It will also be equipped with a dual-axis vibration motor for enhanced haptic feedback during gaming and general use.

We already know that the upcoming iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, UFS 4.1 onboard storage, iQOO's Supercomputing Chip Q3 and an 8,000 sq mm single-layer vapour chamber for thermal management. It will also be the first iQOO phone in India to ship with Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The company says that the device will receive five years of OS updates and seven years of security patches.

The camera setup of the iQOO 15 will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 main sensor, a 50-megapixel IMX882 sensor periscope telephoto lens with 3x zoom support, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera at the back, along with a 32-megapixel front camera.

A new Game Live Streaming Assistant tool will also be added, allowing users to stream gameplay through a connected laptop or desktop without additional hardware, the company said. The iQOO 15 will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging support. 

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Prebooking in India, iQOO 15 Features, iQOO 15 India Launch, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
