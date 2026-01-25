Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life

Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life

Simulations reveal that dense, salt-rich ice on Jupiter’s moon Europa can sink through its thick ice shell.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 January 2026 14:38 IST
Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life

Photo Credit: NASA

Research suggests Europa’s salty ice sinks into ocean, delivering nutrients, oxidants life

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Salty surface ice on Europa can sink into the subsurface ocean
  • Ice “drips” may deliver nutrients and oxidants over millions of years
  • Findings boost Europa’s potential for hosting extraterrestrial life
Advertisement

The surface of Jupiter's moon is composed of ice and is filled with craters and crevices, which imply the presence of a hidden ocean. A brand-new study indicates this ocean is probably supplied with nourishment. This is enabled through undersurface ice blocks, or ‘drips' of dense and saline ice, falling into the ocean as these ice blocks become extremely heavy and release into the ocean. This ice drip brings with it nutrients and increases its habitable potential.

Salt-rich ice sinks

In the new study, scientists modelled a Europa-like ice shell 30 kilometres thick, finding that salty surface patches become denser and weaker. Under these conditions, the salt-rich ice detaches and slowly sinks through the shell. Simulations showed that all surface layers considered eventually descended toward the base of the shell.

The sinking can occur on geological timescales: in fractured ice, it can begin in as little as ~30,000 years, while intact shells took 5–10 million years. The authors liken this to lithospheric foundering on Earth, where dense crust sinks into the mantle.

Feeding Europa's hidden ocean

Europa's hidden ocean could thus be fed by the sinking ice, which carries down oxidants and nutrients produced on the surface. Simulations suggest this process could recur over geological timescales, acting as a steady pipeline of nutrients into the ocean.

As study lead author Austin Green notes, the idea addresses one of Europa's habitability problems and is "a good sign for the prospects of extraterrestrial life" in the ocean. Launched in 2024, NASA's Europa Clipper will reach the moon in 2030 to make dozens of flybys and study the ice shell and ocean.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Europa, Science, studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Scientists Search the Big Bang’s Afterglow for Signs of Colliding Parallel Universes

Related Stories

Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Uncover Potential 9-Month 'Wobble' in Nearby Gas Giant
#Latest Stories
  1. Sarvam Maya Set for OTT Release on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy
  2. Europa’s Hidden Ocean Could Be ‘Fed’ by Sinking Salted Ice; New Study Boosts Hopes for Alien Life
  3. The Rookie Season 8 Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Nathan Fillion-Starrer Cop Drama Online?
  4. Scientists Search the Big Bang’s Afterglow for Signs of Colliding Parallel Universes
  5. Giant Ancient Collision May Have ‘Flipped’ the Moon’s Interior, Study Suggests
  6. VLT’s GRAVITY Instrument Detects ‘Tug’ from Colossal Exomoon; Could Be Largest Natural Satellite Ever Found
  7. Young Sherlock Now Set for OTT Release on OTT: What You Need to Know About Guy Ritchie’s Mystery Thriller
  8. NASA’s Miner++ AI Brings Machine Digs Into TESS Archive to the Hunt for Nearby Earth-Like Worlds
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Touch-based Shoulder Triggers With Haptic Feedback
  10. Invincible Season 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Highly Anticipated Viltrumite War Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »