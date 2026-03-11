Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Crimson Desert will feature a 1080p, 60fps Performance mode on both PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 March 2026 19:49 IST
Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert is an open world action-adventure game

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crimson Desert will launch on PC, consoles, and Mac on March 19
  • The game is developed by South Korean studio, Pearl Abyss
  • Crimson Desert will run at native 4K resolution on PS5 Pro
Advertisement

Crimson Desert is set to launch on March 19 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac. The open world action-adventure game has generated quite a buzz ahead of its release as developer Pearl Abyss has shared several gameplay clips showing off the title's seemingly endless suite of features and state of the art visuals. Now, the South Korean studio has finally revealed specs for Crimson Desert on all supported platforms, including the game's much debated performance on consoles.

Pearl Abyss shared detailed PC system requirements along with console and Mac specs for Crimson Desert on Tuesday. The headline is the game's performance on consoles. The game's potential performance on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X became a debate in recent weeks, with many accusing Pearl Abyss of hiding console performance and graphics and speculating how the game woudl fare on current-gen consoles.

Crimson Desert Console Specs

The developer has now detailed Crimson Desert's PS5 and Xbox Series S/X performance. The game will run in three different modes on consoles: Performance mode, that favours framerate over resolution; Balanced mode, that brides framerate and resolution; and Quality mode, that bumps up resolution at the cost of framerate.

Performance is consistent across PS5 and Xbox Series X. In Performance mode, both consoles will run the game at 1080p and 60fps with raytracing set to low. In Balanced, Crimson Desert will run at 1280p upscaled to 4K at 40 fps. In Quality mode, the two consoles will run at game at 1440p upscaled to 4K at 30fps with raytracing set to high.

It's worth noting that PS5 and Xbox Series X will not run Crimson Desert at native 4K resolution in any mode. The more powerful PS5 Pro, however, will hit 4K + 30fps in Quality mode with raytracing set to Ultra quality. The game will also utilised upgraded version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) — first seen in Resident Evil Requiem — on PS5 Pro to run at 1080p upscaled to 4K at 60fps in Performance mode. Ryatracing quality will be set to High on this mode.

Xbox Series S owners look away: Crimson Desert will run at 720p and 40fps on the Performance mode, and 1080p and 30fps in Quality mode on the lower-end Xbox console. Neither of the modes will support raytracing. Here's the full console specs breakdown shared by Pearl Abyss:

crimson desert console specs 1 crimson desert

PS5 and Xbox Series S/X specs for Crimson Desert
Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert PC Specs

PC specs for Crimson Desert, on the other hand, confirm that the game has been optimised to run on old hardware, with minimum system requirements supporting AMD Radeon RX 550 XT and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs. On the upper end, to run the game at 4K, 60fps on PC at Ultra graphics preset, you'll need Radeon RX 9070 XT or GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. On PC, Crimson Desert also requires at least 16GB of RAM and 150GB SSD storage.

On Mac, Crimson Desert will run on devices with M2 Pro or above chipsets. Pearl Abyss also shared specs for the game on ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. On the lower-end device, the open world game will run at 720p and 40fps. On the Xbox Ally X, it will run at 60fps, 40fps, and 30fps across Performance, Balanced, and Quality modes.

Crimson Desert will launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac on March 19, and is currently available to pre-order across all supported platforms. The vast open world action-adventure title is set on the fictional continent of Pywel and follows the journey of Kliff, a Greymane warrior, and his companions. The game features a blend of medieval fantasy, melee action-combat, and open-ended exploration.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss, Crimson Desert PC Specs, Crimson Desert PS5 Performance, Crimson Desert Xbox Series X Performance, Crimson Desert Console Specs, PS5, Xbox Series, Mac, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report

Related Stories

Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Launched With 7,200mAh Battery at This Price in India
  2. Canva's AI-Powered Magic Layers Turns Images Into Editable Designs
  3. Crimson Desert Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5, Xbox
  4. Samsung Galaxy A57 Renders Leak Online Again; Launch Expected Soon
  5. DxOMark Ranks iPhone 17 Pro Above Galaxy S26 Ultra in Camera Performance
  6. Xiaomi 17 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Leica Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Finally Arrives in India at This Price
  9. Exclusive: iQOO to Skip Neo Series Launch in India in 2026
  10. WhatsApp Adds Support for Parent-Managed Accounts for Children Under 13
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Adds Support for Parent-Managed Accounts With Stricter Controls for Children Under 13
  2. Crimson Desert PC and Console Specs Revealed: Here's How the Game Will Run on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  3. Perplexity Ordered to Stop Deploying Shopping AI Agents on Amazon: Report
  4. Sonos Play and Sonos Era 100 SL Launched With Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity, AirPlay 2 Support: Price, Features
  5. Oppo Find N6 Colourways, Storage Variants Revealed as Company Teases Crease-Free Display's Components
  6. Canva’s New AI-Powered Magic Layers Feature Turns Images Into Editable Designs
  7. Tokenised Real-World Assets See 66 Percent Jump in 2026, DeFiLlama Data Shows
  8. YouTube’s Likeness Detection Tool Expanded to Government Officials and Journalists
  9. GainBitcoin Crypto Scam Case: CBI Arrests Darwin Labs CTO and Co-Founder Ayush Varshney
  10. Realme P4 Lite 5G India Launch Teased as Company Hints at Design and Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »