Crimson Desert is set to launch on March 19 across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac. The open world action-adventure game has generated quite a buzz ahead of its release as developer Pearl Abyss has shared several gameplay clips showing off the title's seemingly endless suite of features and state of the art visuals. Now, the South Korean studio has finally revealed specs for Crimson Desert on all supported platforms, including the game's much debated performance on consoles.

Pearl Abyss shared detailed PC system requirements along with console and Mac specs for Crimson Desert on Tuesday. The headline is the game's performance on consoles. The game's potential performance on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X became a debate in recent weeks, with many accusing Pearl Abyss of hiding console performance and graphics and speculating how the game woudl fare on current-gen consoles.

Crimson Desert Console Specs

The developer has now detailed Crimson Desert's PS5 and Xbox Series S/X performance. The game will run in three different modes on consoles: Performance mode, that favours framerate over resolution; Balanced mode, that brides framerate and resolution; and Quality mode, that bumps up resolution at the cost of framerate.

Performance is consistent across PS5 and Xbox Series X. In Performance mode, both consoles will run the game at 1080p and 60fps with raytracing set to low. In Balanced, Crimson Desert will run at 1280p upscaled to 4K at 40 fps. In Quality mode, the two consoles will run at game at 1440p upscaled to 4K at 30fps with raytracing set to high.

It's worth noting that PS5 and Xbox Series X will not run Crimson Desert at native 4K resolution in any mode. The more powerful PS5 Pro, however, will hit 4K + 30fps in Quality mode with raytracing set to Ultra quality. The game will also utilised upgraded version of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) — first seen in Resident Evil Requiem — on PS5 Pro to run at 1080p upscaled to 4K at 60fps in Performance mode. Ryatracing quality will be set to High on this mode.

Xbox Series S owners look away: Crimson Desert will run at 720p and 40fps on the Performance mode, and 1080p and 30fps in Quality mode on the lower-end Xbox console. Neither of the modes will support raytracing. Here's the full console specs breakdown shared by Pearl Abyss:

PS5 and Xbox Series S/X specs for Crimson Desert

Photo Credit: Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert PC Specs

PC specs for Crimson Desert, on the other hand, confirm that the game has been optimised to run on old hardware, with minimum system requirements supporting AMD Radeon RX 550 XT and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPUs. On the upper end, to run the game at 4K, 60fps on PC at Ultra graphics preset, you'll need Radeon RX 9070 XT or GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. On PC, Crimson Desert also requires at least 16GB of RAM and 150GB SSD storage.

On Mac, Crimson Desert will run on devices with M2 Pro or above chipsets. Pearl Abyss also shared specs for the game on ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X. On the lower-end device, the open world game will run at 720p and 40fps. On the Xbox Ally X, it will run at 60fps, 40fps, and 30fps across Performance, Balanced, and Quality modes.

Crimson Desert will launch across PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Mac on March 19, and is currently available to pre-order across all supported platforms. The vast open world action-adventure title is set on the fictional continent of Pywel and follows the journey of Kliff, a Greymane warrior, and his companions. The game features a blend of medieval fantasy, melee action-combat, and open-ended exploration.